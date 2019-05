Missouri Senate passes bill banning abortion after eight weeks

The Missouri Senate passed a bill on Thursday banning abortions eight weeks after conception, except in the case of medical emergencies, in the latest attempt by a Republican-controlled state legislature to restrict women’s right to terminate their pregnancies.

The bill will now go back to the state House of Representatives, where it originated, for final legislative action. The bill is expected to be signed into law by the state congress.

Reuters reports that Missouri’s bill vote came a day after Alabama’s governor signed into law the country’s most restrictive abortion bill, outlawing nearly all abortions, except for medical emergencies.

Both the Alabama and Missouri measures represent the latest effort by conservatives to challenge Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Missouri legislation, which has been called the Missouri Stands for the Unborn bill, passed the Senate along party lines, with 24 Republicans supporting it and 10 Democrats opposing it.

The ban would go into effect on Aug. 28, with or without the governor’s signature.