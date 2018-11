Missouri voters approve medical marijuana amendment

Missouri voters approved on Tuesday the legalization of medical marijuana, passing Amendment 2 and defeating two other medical marijuana measures on the ballot. Missouri is now the 32nd site that has passed similar laws in recent years.

Jack Cardetti, from the group New Approach Missouri, which was behind Amendment 2, said that “it was a historic day for Missouri patients and veterans. Missourians suffering from cancer, epilepsy, PTSD and other debilitating illnesses can now finally work with their doctores to determine if medical marijuana is an appropriate treatment option.”

Of all the three initiatives on the ballot, none fully decriminalizes the drug, but all allowed patients with chronic or terminal health conditions to use and posses small amounts of it.

The Patch informs that the amendment that won, Amendment 2, is the most lenient of the proposed laws and will allow patients with any debilitating medical condition to use marijuana under a doctor’s supervision. Which illnesses would qualify would largely be left up to doctors.

“Doctors and patients should be in charge of medical decisions – not politicians and government bureaucrats,” New Approach Missouri argues.

The amendment will impose a 4 percent tax on marijuana sales in the state which will go to fund Missouri veterans programs and towards paying the program’s administrative costs.

Amendment 2 is similar to medical marijuana programs in other states.