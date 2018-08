Missouri’s tax-free weekend offers chance to save on school supplies

Missouri’s sales tax holiday starts Friday, August 3 and runs through midnight on Sunday offering saves for those stacking up on school supplies as back to school season starts. But as FOX 2 reports, anyone can take advantage of the tax-free holiday.

During the weekend, certain goods will be tax-exempt, allowing customers to save 4.225 per cent on their purchases.

Below are some of the items that will be tax-free during this shopping holiday:

-Clothing priced at $100 or less per item

-School supplies priced at $50 or less per item: including textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.

-Computer software priced at $350 or less per item

-Graphing calculators priced at less than $150

-Computers and computer-peripheral devices priced under $1,500 per item: this includes laptops, desktops, and tablets; the $1,500 threshold even encompasses some Apple MacBooks and iPads.

Some of the items not participating in the tax-free promotion are watches, radios, CD players, headphones, and sporting equipment.

Not all Missouri cities will be participating in the sales tax holiday. You can consult a list of participating cities on the link: https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/cities.php