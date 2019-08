MLS officially announces St. Louis team

St. Louis is officially part of Major League Soccer.

A news release confirmed on Tuesday what most had been speculating over the last week. A press conference was held at the Palladium in Lafayette Square at 11:30 a.m. followed by a celebratory happy hour at Urban Chestnut Brewing.

Commissioner Don Garber said in the statement: “It is with great pride that we welcome St. Louis to Major League Soccer. St. Louis is a city with a rich soccer tradition, and it is a market we have considered since the league’s inception. Our league becomes stronger today with the addition of the city’s deeply dedicated soccer fans, and the committed and innovative local ownership group led by Carolyn Kindle-Betz, the Taylor family, and Jim Kavanaugh.”

KMOV reports that previous efforts to bring professional soccer had fallen short. In 2017, a stadium measure was defeated by a public vote.

However, one thing that’s been consistent this time is a sensible ownership group, led by Enterprise VP Carolyn Kindle Betz, and predominantly female.

“Our ownership group has come a long way since we first announced our bid last October at Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, and it’s an incredible feeling to now be able to say, St. Louis is home to the first official majority female-led ownership group in MLS. Our MLS team and stadium will only add to st. Louis’ renaissance currently underway and will provide us with a great opportunity to bring together many different segments of the community, uniting people in their love for the game.”

St. Louis’ enthusiasm for soccer has long been reflected in an abundance of youth leagues and overwhelming attendance for international friendlies played at the city.

The new team will start playing in 2022.