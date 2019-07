MLS provides update on St. Louis expansion bid

Major League Soccer provided updates on several expansion bids on Monday, including the prospective expansion bid from St. Louis, which made a formal presentation to the league’s expansion committee.

The league said in a statement: “Today the ownership group representing St. Louis’ Major League Soccer expansion bid made a formal presentation to the MLS expansion committee and league executives in New York City. We had a productive meeting with the St. Louis group and look forward to continuing our discussions with them.”

The St. Louis ownership group is led by Andy Taylor and Carolyn Kindle Benz of Enterprise Holdings, and Jim Kavanaugh of CEO World Wide Technology.

Following Monday’s meeting, Carolyn Kindle Beta issued a statement: “We want to thank Major League Soccer and the expansion committee for the opportunity to share our ownership group’s vision for an MLS team in St. Louis. We’re confident our proposal puts St. Louis in the best position to bring MLS to America’s first soccer capital.”

The league’s statement continued to add that “the ownership groups from Charlotte, Las Vegas, Sacramento, St. Louis and other potential expansion markets are scheduled to attend MLS All-Star week festivities later this month in Orlando.”

There are currently 24 teams competing in the 2019 MLS regular season, with three more set to join the league in the next two years. The MLS Soccer website says that Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will begin play in 2020, while Austin FC will begin in 2021, leaving three spots to be determined.