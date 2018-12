MLS team owner calls St. Louis a “great soccer city”

Bill McGuire, the owner of soccer team Minnesota United FC called St. Louis a “great soccer city” in the context of the Major League Soccer considering St. Louis for a new soccer franchise.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Thursday, MLS team owners discussed several competing expansion proposals and came away with a glowing impression of the ST. Louis bid, owners and league officials said.

McGuire was quoted as saying: “You’ve got a great city, a great soccer city.” McGuire is part of the league’s expansion committee. “And a great group owners,” he added.

“It’s a good group,” said Cliff Illig, owner of Sporting Kansas City, which is poised to gain a rival if St. Louis gets picked. “I’m impressed.”

Stil, a vote by owners is pending, said owners and league officials gathered in New York on Thursday for the league’s December meeting. At least half a dozen cities are competing to win two coveted franchises. League Commissioner Don Garber said recently that picking expansion cities and growing the 26-team league to 28 could take as long as another year.

The St. Louis ownership group did not attend Thursday’s meeting, but league executives and owners called the St. Louis’ bid a frontrunner.