Mom and son accused of killing St. Louis mechanic

A mom and son are accused of killing a St. Louis mechanic, who they shot because they were angry with the bill after he fixed their car.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that court documents filed on Tuesday in the St. Louis Circuit Court say 17-year-old Isaiah Gholson pulled a gun on mechanic Kerry Charley and shot him several times in the torso, killing him. Charley was 52.
Meanwhile, Gholson’s mom was pushing and hitting Charley’s girlfriend. As the girlfriend ran off, the teenager shot the 32-year-old girlfriend twice in the back, according to police.
The girlfriend survived, but was critically injured. Police say she recognized Gholson and his mom, Canada Anthony, in a photo lineup.
Gholson and Anthony deny being at Charley’s home, in the 3600 block of Prairie Avenue, but police say Charley kept records of the cars he repaired at his home, and a BM” was registered to A-nthony.
The local newspaper reports that Gholson is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and failure to report a shooting.
Anthony is charged with third-degree assault, failure to report a shooting and hindering prosecution.
Gholson lives in the 3800 block of Enright Avenue. He is being held without bail. Anthony lives in the 2600 block of Chippewa Avenue. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash only.
Madre e hijo acusados de matar a mecánico en St Louis
Una madre y su hijo están acusados de matar a un mecánico de St. Louis, a quien dispararon porque estaban enojados con la cuenta luego de que él arreglara su auto.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que los documentos judiciales presentados el martes en el Tribunal de Circuito de St. Louis dicen que Isaiah Gholson, de 17 años, sacó un arma al mecánico Kerry Charley y le disparó varias veces en el torso, matándolo. Charley tenía 52 años.
Mientras tanto, la madre de Gholson estaba empujando y golpeando a la novia de Charley. Cuando la novia salió corriendo, el adolescente disparó a la novia de 32 años dos veces por la espalda, según la policía.
La novia sobrevivió, pero resultó gravemente herida. La policía dice que reconoció a Gholson y su madre, Canadá Anthony, en una alineación de fotos.
Gholson y Anthony niegan estar en la casa de Charley, en la cuadra 3600 de Prairie Avenue, pero la policía dice que Charley mantuvo registros de los autos que reparó en su casa, y que se registró un BM en A-nthony.
El periódico local informa que Gholson está acusado de asesinato en primer grado, asalto en primer grado, dos cargos de acción criminal armada y falta de denuncia de un tiroteo.
Anthony está acusado de asalto en tercer grado, no informar un tiroteo y obstaculizar el procesamiento.
Gholson vive en la cuadra 3800 de Enright Avenue. Él está detenido sin fianza. Anthony vive en el bloque 2600 de la avenida Chippewa. Su fianza se fijó en $ 25,000 en efectivo solamente.