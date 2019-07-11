Mom and son accused of killing St. Louis mechanic

A mom and son are accused of killing a St. Louis mechanic, who they shot because they were angry with the bill after he fixed their car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that court documents filed on Tuesday in the St. Louis Circuit Court say 17-year-old Isaiah Gholson pulled a gun on mechanic Kerry Charley and shot him several times in the torso, killing him. Charley was 52.

Meanwhile, Gholson’s mom was pushing and hitting Charley’s girlfriend. As the girlfriend ran off, the teenager shot the 32-year-old girlfriend twice in the back, according to police.

The girlfriend survived, but was critically injured. Police say she recognized Gholson and his mom, Canada Anthony, in a photo lineup.

Gholson and Anthony deny being at Charley’s home, in the 3600 block of Prairie Avenue, but police say Charley kept records of the cars he repaired at his home, and a BM” was registered to A-nthony.

The local newspaper reports that Gholson is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and failure to report a shooting.

Anthony is charged with third-degree assault, failure to report a shooting and hindering prosecution.

Gholson lives in the 3800 block of Enright Avenue. He is being held without bail. Anthony lives in the 2600 block of Chippewa Avenue. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash only.