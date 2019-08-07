Montana boy slammed to ground at rodeo after keeping hat on during national anthem

A 13-year-old was seriously injured when a man at a Montana rodeo slammed him to the ground after the boy did not remove his hat during the national anthem, authorities said on Tuesday.

Curt James Brockway, 39, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on a minor following the alleged attack at the rodeo at the Mineral County Fair on Saturday.

NBC News reports that the boy was originally taken to a nearby hospital, but the gravity of his injuries required him to be airlifted to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington, according to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone.

Mineral County Attorney Ellen Donohue said in a statement that Brockway declared he asked the boy to take off his hat, and then the teen cursed at him. A witness told NBC News about the incident: “[The boy] was definitely bleeding out of his ears; he was scared.”

Brockway reportedly told people afterwards that he was right to attack the boy. The accused man lives in Superior Montana, and is on a registry of violent offenders, stemming from a 2011 conviction for assault with a weapon.