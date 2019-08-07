Montana boy slammed to ground at rodeo after keeping hat on during national anthem

A 13-year-old was seriously injured when a man at a Montana rodeo slammed him to the ground after the boy did not remove his hat during the national anthem, authorities said on Tuesday.
Curt James Brockway, 39, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on a minor following the alleged attack at the rodeo at the Mineral County Fair on Saturday.
NBC News reports that the boy was originally taken to a nearby hospital, but the gravity of his injuries required him to be airlifted to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington, according to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone.
Mineral County Attorney Ellen Donohue said in a statement that Brockway declared he asked the boy to take off his hat, and then the teen cursed at him. A witness told NBC News about the incident: “[The boy] was definitely bleeding out of his ears; he was scared.”
Brockway reportedly told people afterwards that he was right to attack the boy. The accused man lives in Superior Montana, and is on a registry of violent offenders, stemming from a 2011 conviction for assault with a weapon.
Chico de Montana golpeado en rodeo por no quitarse gorra durante el himno nacional
Un niño de 13 años resultó gravemente herido cuando un hombre en un rodeo de Montana lo arrojó al suelo después de que el niño no se quitó el sombrero durante el himno nacional, dijeron el martes las autoridades.
Curt James Brockway, de 39 años, fue arrestado bajo sospecha de asalto grave a un menor tras el presunto ataque al rodeo en la Feria del Condado de Mineral el sábado.
NBC News informa que el niño fue llevado originalmente a un hospital cercano, pero la gravedad de sus lesiones requirió que lo trasladaran al Hospital de Niños del Sagrado Corazón en Spokane, Washington, según el alguacil del condado de Mineral Mike Boone.
La fiscal del condado de Mineral, Ellen Donohue, dijo en un comunicado que Brockway declaró que le pidió al niño que se quitara el sombrero, y luego el adolescente lo maldijo. Un testigo le dijo a NBC News sobre el incidente: “[El niño] definitivamente estaba sangrando por sus oídos; él estaba asustado.”
Según los informes, Brockway le dijo a la gente después que tenía razón en atacar al niño. El acusado vive en Superior Montana, y está en un registro de delincuentes violentos, derivado de una condena de 2011 por asalto con un arma.