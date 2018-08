Moody’s upgrades Lambert’s rating

Moody’s Investors Service raised its St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s rating of revenue bonds from A3 to A2, an action “primarily driven by the positive trajectory of credit metrics such as liquidity, declining leverage and enplanement growth”, as described by their analysis.

The Bond Buyer reports that the upgrade is in part due to plans to privatize their airport under a federal pilot program.

“This credit upgrade shows the continuing confidence that Moody’s has in our management team at St. Louis Lambert International Airport,” city Comptroller Darlene Green said in a statement. “The airport is in a strong financial position showing nearly three years of passenger growth, three credit upgrades and added domestic and international flights.”

The good news of the rating upgrade came accompanied this week by the voter approval for $50 million general obligation borrowing, making for a double dose of positive news for the city and the airport.

The Bond Buyer informs that the airport’s good financial state is in part to its declining cost structure and positive enplanement trend drive, which result in a competitive cost per passenger, while facing limited competition for origin and destination passengers.