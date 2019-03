More countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip

On Tuesday, more countries, including the United Kingdom, grounded Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft following Sunday’s deadly crash in Ethiopia, plummeting the company’s stock market value by more than $20 billion.

Reuters reports that British Civil Aviation Authority said it was banning 737 MAX commercial flights from UK airspace as a precautionary measure.

Other countries that have grounded the plane include Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. The same model was involved in another fatal crash in Indonesia in October.

Boeing’s stock fell 5.1 percent to $379.44 in early trading on Tuesday.

The United States had declared on Monday that the company’s aircraft was safe to fly. However, it will mandate that Boeing implement design changes by April.

According to experts, it is too early to speculate what caused Sunday’s crash and black box recorders have yet to yield the cause. Accountability is also a concern for investors, as a partner at Cherry Lane Investments put it: “On whether Boeing is responsible in some way or if there is a problem in its aircraft is something investors are still trying to digest.”