More details revealed about South County Walmart murder suspect

The man charged with Thursday’s murder at a south county Walmart parking lot is facing more charges in connection a robbery and kidnapping in the Central West End, Fox 2 reports.

Jesse Kelley, 38, has been charged by St. Louis City prosecutors with robbery, armed criminal action, and kidnapping. Police said they identified Kelley by relying on surveillance images and were able to charge him. Kelley pointed a gun at a teen sitting inside a car on Westminster Place in the Central West End at around 6:52 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Kelley demanded that the teen get money from an ATM but the teen drove to Straub’s at Kingshighway and Maryland instead. Kelley then threatened the teen with a chilling message, according to court documents, “You have 60 seconds to get the money or else I’m coming in blazing.”

According to authorities, the teen came out of the store with $100 cash and gave it to Kelley before Kelley took off.

Kelley has been charged with murder and robbery. He is also accused of killing 29-year-old Alexander Marley at 10 p.m. Thursday in the Walmart parking lot on Telegraph.