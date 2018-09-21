More than 900 St. Louis area Shop ’n Save employees to be laid off

Over 900 Shop ’n Save employees in the St. Louis area have received layoff notices, after it was announced earlier this week that Schnucks has agreed to buy 19 of Shop ’n Save stores in Missouri and Illinois.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Minneapolis-based company SuperValu, which is Shop ’n Save’s parent company, has sent termination notices to workers at ten area stores and the Hazelwood-based distribution center. It was also announced that more layoffs might come.

A representative for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that SuperValu expected to close any remaining St. Louis area stores by November 19, 2018. As of now, there have not been any further buyers interested.

Meanwhile, Schnucks announced that the process of closing the 19 stores bought, and their later rebranding, will begin on October 7 and is expected to be completed later that month. Schnucks expects it will take about two and a half days for each store to be converted.

Schnucks also announced that all union employees will retain their current rate of pay, hours and comparable job position. Fox 2 reports that managers of Shop ’n Save will be interviewed for possible employment.

The Shop ’n Save stores being sold to Schnucks are the following:

•800 Carlyle Avenue Belleville, IL 62221

•634 Berkshire Blvd. East Alton, IL 62024

•2122 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025

•1900 East Edwardsville Road Wood River, IL 62095

•1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010

•7909 State Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

•45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Fenton, MO 63026

•1275 North Truman Blvd. Festus, MO 63028

•2183 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031

•1032 Lemay Ferry Road Lemay, MO 63125

•3740 Monticello Plaza O’Fallon, MO 63368

•1421 Mexico Loop Road East O’Fallon, MO 63366

•10634 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074

•60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303

•9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114

•7057 Chippewa Street Shrewsbury, MO 63119

•5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63123

•100 Jungermann Road St. Peters, MO 63376

•500 West Highway 50 Union, MO 63084