More winter weather expected in St. Louis on Tuesday evening

Monday saw a nice winter’s day with a mix of clouds and sunshine, while the thermometer remained along cold temperatures, in the upper 30 degrees, with some 20 degrees expected by tonight.
Tuesday will be different, however, as winter weather will make its comeback by tomorrow’s evening. According to the forecast, a heavy burst of snow and sleet will hit the St. Louis area for a couple of hours, but it will quickly switch to drizzle and should be finished a little after midnight.
Fox 2 reports that accumulations of between one and two inches of snow are possible. Wednesday morning could also be impacted, so drivers should be careful.
The National Weather Service announced via their social media platforms that between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected in norther and northwest Missouri.
Se espera más clima invernal en St. Louis el martes por la noche
El lunes se produjo un agradable día de invierno con una mezcla de nubes y sol, mientras que el termómetro se mantuvo a temperaturas frías, en los 30 grados superiores, y esta noche se esperan unos 20 grados.
Sin embargo, el martes será diferente, ya que el clima invernal volverá para la noche de mañana. De acuerdo con el pronóstico, una fuerte ráfaga de nieve y aguanieve golpeará el área de St. Louis durante un par de horas, pero rápidamente cambiará a llovizna y debería terminarse poco después de la medianoche.
Fox 2 informa que son posibles acumulaciones de entre una y dos pulgadas de nieve. El miércoles por la mañana también podría verse afectado, por lo que los conductores deben tener cuidado.
El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología anunció a través de sus plataformas de redes sociales que se esperan entre 2 y 4 pulgadas de nieve en el norte y el noroeste de Missouri.