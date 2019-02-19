More winter weather expected in St. Louis on Tuesday evening

Monday saw a nice winter’s day with a mix of clouds and sunshine, while the thermometer remained along cold temperatures, in the upper 30 degrees, with some 20 degrees expected by tonight.

Tuesday will be different, however, as winter weather will make its comeback by tomorrow’s evening. According to the forecast, a heavy burst of snow and sleet will hit the St. Louis area for a couple of hours, but it will quickly switch to drizzle and should be finished a little after midnight.

Fox 2 reports that accumulations of between one and two inches of snow are possible. Wednesday morning could also be impacted, so drivers should be careful.

The National Weather Service announced via their social media platforms that between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected in norther and northwest Missouri.