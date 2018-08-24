MOSAICS Fine Art Festival announces Crowdfunding Campaign through the Art and Education Council

STARTup-StL Crowdfunding campaign to run August 1 through August 30, 2018

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The 24th Annual MOSAICS Fine Art Festival is taking place the weekend of September 14-16, 2018 in Historic St. Charles, Missouri. Approximately 90 juried and invited artists will display and sell their works of art at this annual Arts Festival, which is a family-friendly weekend event with activities for everyone – including fantastic art, great entertainment and the opportunity for children to create their own artwork.

MOSAICS Fine Art Festival is excited to announce the organization’s first-ever crowdfunding effort on the Arts and Education Council’s stARTup-StL Crowdfunding platform. The campaign begins Wednesday, August 1 and runs through Friday, August 30, 2018. To learn more about this specific crowdfunding effort, follow the link: KeepArtHappening.org/stARTup-StL.

stARTup-StL Crowdfunding is a platform operated by the Arts and Education Council that connects donors with arts and arts education projects in their communities. Arts and culture organizations in the St. Louis region can post and promote projects in need of funding, then donors can contribute directly to the projects that they believe in.

This fundraising tool is made possible by the Arthur & Helen Baer Charitable Foundation. It was relaunched in 2016 as a successor to A&E’s original crowdfunding site, Power2Give.org. The crowdfunding platform has helped organizations raise more than $100,000 since its inception in 2014.

The proceeds of the stARTup-StL Crowdfunding campaign will allow the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival establish the new “Founders Award” to honor the recent passing of Joyce Rosen, one of the founders and a board member of the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival.

Joyce was an inspiration and a catalyst enabling many artists to pursue their craft. During her career as a leader within the St. Louis Metro area arts community, Joyce championed the arts. An artist herself, she was a supporter and an inspiration to both established and emerging artists. Along with building arts venues and organizations across the St. Louis area, Rosen was the founder and a leader of many arts festivals and events, including The Foundry Art Centre, St. Louis Artists Guild, Lake St. Louis Cultural Arts Commission, An Art Affair, Midwest Salute to the Masters, Best of Missouri Hands, along with the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival.

To mark her recent passing, the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival Board of Directors is asking the artists, organizations, friends, associates, and arts patrons whose lives Joyce touched through the arts to help create an ongoing legacy in her memory, in order to establish a new award for the professional artists who are juried and participate in the annual MOSAICS Fine Art Festival – the “Founders Award”. With this campaign, the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival will be able to establish the seed funding for the Joyce Rosen “Founders Award” – to be awarded each year at the MOSAICS Festival to one juried artist by Joyce’s family, in the spirit of Joyce’s contributions to artists across the St. Louis area.

Commenting on this crowdfunding campaign, MOSAICS Board President Richard Baum notes, “There was no one in the St. Louis art community who did more to promote the visual arts than Joyce Rosen. The Board – along with Joyce’s family – are pleased to establish this new award, and to continue to enhance the legacy Joyce created.”

For more information about the 24th Annual MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, and the available paid and in-kind Sponsorships and Partnerships for the 2018 Festival, please call 314-482-5476 or visit www.stcharlesmosaics.org.

About MOSAICS Fine Art Festival Established in 1992, the MOSAICS Art Festival Association was established to create and foster diversity and vitality of the arts and to broaden the availability, education, participation and appreciation of the arts throughout the community through the formulation of an Art Festival. We present a professional exhibition to showcase the local and regional artists, while also stimulating and educating the community. The MOSAICS Art Festival has an interesting diversity of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media.

The MOSAICS Art Festival is unique in its approach to educating children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. To the community, our program offers cultural advantages and great places for families to live, learn, and play, free of charge.

About the Arts and Education Council: The Ripple Effect of the Arts The Arts and Education Council (A&E) builds appreciation, participation and support for the arts and arts education throughout the St. Louis community, shaping a more vibrant arts community for all. A&E spreads the ripple effect of the arts across the 16-county, bi-state region by supporting nearly 100 arts organizations through multi-faceted programs, including: Operating and Project Grants; Arts Education Grants for Teachers; Arts Incubation at the Centene Center for the Arts; a Catalyst Innovation Lab; the Katherine Dunham Fellowship; a stARTup Competition for Arts Entrepreneurs; stARTup-StL Crowdfunding Platform; Arts Leadership Management Academy (ALMA); Executive Directors Roundtable; Arts Marketers Professional Development; the Annual St. Louis Arts Awards; and Young Friends of the Arts.

Since its inception in 1963 as the region’s only privately-supported united arts fund, the Arts and Education Council has raised and distributed more than $100 million in private funding for the arts – a significant contribution that directly impacts the quality of life in our region. A&E meets all 20 Better Business Bureau Charity Standards and has earned the Wise Giving Seal of Approval, a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Guidestar Exchange Silver Participant rating.

