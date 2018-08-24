MOSAICS Fine Art Festival announces Crowdfunding Campaign through the Art and Education Council
STARTup-StL Crowdfunding campaign to run August 1 through August 30, 2018
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The 24th Annual MOSAICS Fine Art Festival is taking place the weekend of September 14-16, 2018 in Historic St. Charles, Missouri. Approximately 90 juried and invited artists will display and sell their works of art at this annual Arts Festival, which is a family-friendly weekend event with activities for everyone – including fantastic art, great entertainment and the opportunity for children to create their own artwork.
MOSAICS Fine Art Festival is excited to announce the organization’s first-ever crowdfunding effort on the Arts and Education Council’s stARTup-StL Crowdfunding platform. The campaign begins Wednesday, August 1 and runs through Friday, August 30, 2018. To learn more about this specific crowdfunding effort, follow the link: KeepArtHappening.org/stARTup-StL.
stARTup-StL Crowdfunding is a platform operated by the Arts and Education Council that connects donors with arts and arts education projects in their communities. Arts and culture organizations in the St. Louis region can post and promote projects in need of funding, then donors can contribute directly to the projects that they believe in.
This fundraising tool is made possible by the Arthur & Helen Baer Charitable Foundation. It was relaunched in 2016 as a successor to A&E’s original crowdfunding site, Power2Give.org. The crowdfunding platform has helped organizations raise more than $100,000 since its inception in 2014.
The proceeds of the stARTup-StL Crowdfunding campaign will allow the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival establish the new “Founders Award” to honor the recent passing of Joyce Rosen, one of the founders and a board member of the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival.
Joyce was an inspiration and a catalyst enabling many artists to pursue their craft. During her career as a leader within the St. Louis Metro area arts community, Joyce championed the arts. An artist herself, she was a supporter and an inspiration to both established and emerging artists. Along with building arts venues and organizations across the St. Louis area, Rosen was the founder and a leader of many arts festivals and events, including The Foundry Art Centre, St. Louis Artists Guild, Lake St. Louis Cultural Arts Commission, An Art Affair, Midwest Salute to the Masters, Best of Missouri Hands, along with the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival.
To mark her recent passing, the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival Board of Directors is asking the artists, organizations, friends, associates, and arts patrons whose lives Joyce touched through the arts to help create an ongoing legacy in her memory, in order to establish a new award for the professional artists who are juried and participate in the annual MOSAICS Fine Art Festival – the “Founders Award”. With this campaign, the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival will be able to establish the seed funding for the Joyce Rosen “Founders Award” – to be awarded each year at the MOSAICS Festival to one juried artist by Joyce’s family, in the spirit of Joyce’s contributions to artists across the St. Louis area.
Commenting on this crowdfunding campaign, MOSAICS Board President Richard Baum notes, “There was no one in the St. Louis art community who did more to promote the visual arts than Joyce Rosen. The Board – along with Joyce’s family – are pleased to establish this new award, and to continue to enhance the legacy Joyce created.”
For more information about the 24th Annual MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, and the available paid and in-kind Sponsorships and Partnerships for the 2018 Festival, please call 314-482-5476 or visit www.stcharlesmosaics.org.
About MOSAICS Fine Art Festival Established in 1992, the MOSAICS Art Festival Association was established to create and foster diversity and vitality of the arts and to broaden the availability, education, participation and appreciation of the arts throughout the community through the formulation of an Art Festival. We present a professional exhibition to showcase the local and regional artists, while also stimulating and educating the community. The MOSAICS Art Festival has an interesting diversity of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media.
The MOSAICS Art Festival is unique in its approach to educating children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. To the community, our program offers cultural advantages and great places for families to live, learn, and play, free of charge.
About the Arts and Education Council: The Ripple Effect of the Arts The Arts and Education Council (A&E) builds appreciation, participation and support for the arts and arts education throughout the St. Louis community, shaping a more vibrant arts community for all. A&E spreads the ripple effect of the arts across the 16-county, bi-state region by supporting nearly 100 arts organizations through multi-faceted programs, including: Operating and Project Grants; Arts Education Grants for Teachers; Arts Incubation at the Centene Center for the Arts; a Catalyst Innovation Lab; the Katherine Dunham Fellowship; a stARTup Competition for Arts Entrepreneurs; stARTup-StL Crowdfunding Platform; Arts Leadership Management Academy (ALMA); Executive Directors Roundtable; Arts Marketers Professional Development; the Annual St. Louis Arts Awards; and Young Friends of the Arts.
Since its inception in 1963 as the region’s only privately-supported united arts fund, the Arts and Education Council has raised and distributed more than $100 million in private funding for the arts – a significant contribution that directly impacts the quality of life in our region. A&E meets all 20 Better Business Bureau Charity Standards and has earned the Wise Giving Seal of Approval, a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Guidestar Exchange Silver Participant rating.
MOSAICS Fine Art Festival anuncia Campaña de crowdfunding a través del Consejo de Arte y Educación
STARTup-StL Campaña de Crowdfunding para el 1 de agosto al 30 de agosto de 2018
S T. CHARLES, Mo. – El 24º Festival Anual de Bellas Artes MOSAICS se llevará a cabo el fin de semana del 14 al 16 de septiembre de 2018 en Historic St. Charles, Missouri. Aproximadamente 90 artistas con jurado e invitados exhibirán y venderán sus obras de arte en este Festival de Artes anual, que es un evento de fin de semana familiar con actividades para todos, incluyendo arte fantástico, entretenimiento y la oportunidad de que los niños creen sus propias obras de arte.
MOSAICS Fine Art Festival se complace en anunciar el primer esfuerzo de crowdfunding de la organización en la plataforma de financiación colectiva stARTup-StL del Arts and Education Council. La campaña comienza el miércoles, 1 de agosto y se extenderá hasta el viernes 30 de agosto de 2018. Para obtener más información sobre este esfuerzo específico de crowdfunding, siga el enlace: KeepArtHappening.org/stARTup-StL.
stARTup-StL Crowdfunding es una plataforma operada por el Arts and Education Council que conecta a los donantes con proyectos de educación artística y artística en sus comunidades. Las organizaciones de arte y cultura en la región de St. Louis pueden publicar y promover proyectos que necesitan financiación, luego los donantes pueden contribuir directamente a los proyectos en los que creen.
Esta herramienta de recaudación de fondos es posible gracias a la Arthur & Helen Baer Charitable Foundation. Se relanzó en 2016 como sucesor del sitio de crowdfunding original de A & E, Power2Give.org. La plataforma de crowdfunding ha ayudado a las organizaciones a recaudar más de $ 100,000 desde su inicio en 2014.
Las ganancias de la campaña stARTup-StL de Crowdfunding permitirán al MOSAICS Fine Art Festival establecer el nuevo “Founders Award” para honrar el reciente fallecimiento de Joyce Rosen, una de las fundadoras y miembro de la junta del MOSAICS Fine Art Festival.
Joyce fue una inspiración y un catalizador que permitió a muchos artistas seguir su oficio. Durante su carrera como líder dentro de la comunidad artística del área metropolitana de St. Louis, Joyce defendió las artes. Una artista ella misma, fue una defensora y una inspiración para artistas establecidos y emergentes. Junto con las instalaciones y organizaciones artísticas en toda el área de St. Louis, Rosen fue la fundadora y líder de muchos festivales y eventos artísticos, incluido The Foundry Art Center, St. Louis Artists Guild, Lake St. Louis Cultural Arts Commission, An Art Affair, Midwest Salute to the Masters, Lo mejor de Missouri Hands, junto con MOSAICS Fine Art Festival.
Para conmemorar su reciente fallecimiento, la Junta de Directores del MOSAICS Fine Art Festival está pidiendo a los artistas, organizaciones, amigos, asociados y patrocinadores de arte cuyas vidas Joyce haya tocado las artes para ayudar a crear un legado continuo en su memoria, con el fin de establecer un nuevo premio para los artistas profesionales que están jurados y participan en el Festival anual de Bellas Artes MOSAICS – el “Premio Fundadores”. Con esta campaña, el Festival de Bellas Artes de MOSAICS podrá establecer la financiación inicial para el “Premio de los fundadores” de Joyce Rosen, que se otorgará cada año en el Festival MOSAICS a un artista jurado de la familia de Joyce, en el espíritu de las contribuciones de Joyce a artistas en todo el área de St. Louis.
Al comentar sobre esta campaña de crowdfunding, el presidente de la Junta de MOSAICS, Richard Baum, señala: “No había nadie en la comunidad de arte de St. Louis que hiciera más para promover las artes visuales que Joyce Rosen. La Junta, junto con la familia de Joyce, se complacen en establecer este nuevo premio y continuar mejorando el legado que creó Joyce “.
Para obtener más información sobre el 24º Festival Anual de Bellas Artes de MOSAICS, y los Patrocinios y Asociaciones pagas y en especie disponibles para el Festival 2018, llame al 314-482-5476 o visite www.stcharlesmosaics.org
Acerca del Festival de Bellas Artes MOSAICS Fundada en 1992, la Asociación del Festival de Arte MOSAICS se estableció para crear y fomentar la diversidad y vitalidad de las artes y ampliar la disponibilidad, educación, participación y apreciación de las artes en toda la comunidad a través de la formulación de un Festival de Arte. Presentamos una exposición profesional para mostrar a los artistas locales y regionales, a la vez que estimulamos y educamos a la comunidad. El MOSAICS Art Festival tiene una interesante diversidad de obras de arte producidas por una mezcla de artistas emergentes, de mitad de carrera y establecidos en todos los medios.
El Festival de Arte MOSAICS es único en su enfoque para educar a niños y adultos sobre cómo el arte puede mejorar sus vidas. Para la comunidad, nuestro programa ofrece ventajas culturales y excelentes lugares para que las familias vivan, aprendan y jueguen sin costo alguno.
Acerca del Consejo de Artes y Educación: El Efecto Ripple de las Artes El Consejo de Artes y Educación construye apreciación, participación y apoyo para la educación artística y artística en toda la comunidad de St. Louis, dando forma a una comunidad artística más vibrante para todos. A & E difunde el efecto dominó de las artes en la región biestatal de 16 condados apoyando a casi 100 organizaciones artísticas a través de programas multifacéticos, que incluyen: Becas operativas y de proyectos; Becas de educación artística para maestros; Incubación de Artes en el Centene Center for the Arts; un Catalyst Innovation Lab; la Beca Katherine Dunham; una competencia de stARTup para emprendedores de las artes; stARTup-StL Crowdfunding Platform; Arts Leadership Management Academy (ALMA); Mesa redonda de Directores Ejecutivos; Desarrollador profesional de artes marciales; los Premios Anuales de Artes de St. Louis; y Jóvenes Amigos de las Artes.
Desde su creación en 1963 como el único fondo de arte unido de apoyo privado de la región, el Arts and Education Council ha recaudado y distribuido más de $ 100 millones en fondos privados para las artes, una contribución significativa que impacta directamente la calidad de vida en nuestra región. A & E cumple con los 20 Estándares de Beneficencia de Better Business Bureau y ha obtenido el Sello de Aprobación Wise Giving, una calificación de tres estrellas de Charity Navigator y una calificación de Participante de Plata de Intercambio de Guía.
