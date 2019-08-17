Mother charged for leaving four children alone before house fire in St. Louis

A woman from St. Louis was arrested after her four children were found home alone during a house fire.
KMOV reports that emergency crews rescued the four children from a fire in south St. Louis on Thursday. The fire erupted at around 1 p.m. at a home at Caroline and Ohio, and firefighters were alerted by a passerby, who saw smoke coming from a second floor window.
On Friday, authorities said that 27-year-old Crystal Ford was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
The children were all younger than five and were alone in the home without any parents.
Firefighters didn’t know the children were inside the home until they arrived at the scene, and found the children hiding in the back of the house.
All four children were transported to local hospitals, and three of them were in critical condition. As of 2:45 pm. Friday, all four were stable, but three of them will remain hospitalized.
Authorities still don’t know what caused the fire, as there were smoke detectors but they were reportedly not working.
Police continue investigating why the children were left alone.
Madre acusada por dejar solos a cuatro niños previo a incendio en St. Louis
Una mujer de St. Louis fue arrestada después de que sus cuatro hijos fueron encontrados solos en casa durante un incendio.
KMOV informa que los equipos de emergencia rescataron a los cuatro niños de un incendio en el sur de St. Louis el jueves. El incendio estalló alrededor de la 1 p.m. en una casa en Caroline y Ohio, y los bomberos fueron alertados por un transeúnte, que vio humo saliendo de una ventana del segundo piso.
El viernes, las autoridades dijeron que Crystal Ford, de 27 años, fue acusado de cuatro cargos de poner en peligro el bienestar de un menor.
Los niños eran todos menores de cinco años y estaban solos en la casa sin ningún padre.
Los bomberos no sabían que los niños estaban dentro de la casa hasta que llegaron a la escena, y los encontraron escondidos en la parte trasera de la casa.
Los cuatro niños fueron transportados a hospitales locales, y tres de ellos estaban en estado crítico. A partir de las 2:45 pm. El viernes, los cuatro se mantuvieron estables, pero tres de ellos permanecerán hospitalizados.
Las autoridades aún no saben qué causó el incendio, ya que había detectores de humo pero, según los informes, no funcionaban.
La policía continúa investigando por qué los niños se quedaron solos.