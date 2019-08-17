Mother charged for leaving four children alone before house fire in St. Louis

A woman from St. Louis was arrested after her four children were found home alone during a house fire.

KMOV reports that emergency crews rescued the four children from a fire in south St. Louis on Thursday. The fire erupted at around 1 p.m. at a home at Caroline and Ohio, and firefighters were alerted by a passerby, who saw smoke coming from a second floor window.

On Friday, authorities said that 27-year-old Crystal Ford was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The children were all younger than five and were alone in the home without any parents.

Firefighters didn’t know the children were inside the home until they arrived at the scene, and found the children hiding in the back of the house.

All four children were transported to local hospitals, and three of them were in critical condition. As of 2:45 pm. Friday, all four were stable, but three of them will remain hospitalized.

Authorities still don’t know what caused the fire, as there were smoke detectors but they were reportedly not working.

Police continue investigating why the children were left alone.