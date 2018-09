Mother files lawsuit after son doesn’t make varsity team

The mother of a Ladue High School student filed a federal lawsuit after her son didn’t make the varsity soccer team and was not allowed to play on the junior varsity team.

The woman’s attorney said her son, called John Doe in legal documents, suffered from discrimination based on age and sex.

On Friday morning, Ladue school officials said that if a junior does not make the varsity team, the boy cannot play again on the junior varsity team in order to allow lower grade students a chance to develop their skills and try out for varsity.

But the woman does not think such a measure is fair. According to the lawsuit, she believes her son is good enough to continue playing on the same team.

Fox 2 reports that the coach sent the family an email saying their son lacks enough technical ability and game decision-making.

But the mother alleges that her son is victim of age and gender discrimination because the rules for the girls’ soccer team are different. She also introduced documents that showed player performance ratings which indicated that John Doe is better than some of the boys who made varsity.

In courtroom testimony, it was also revealed that Ladue does not a have a policy of keeping juniors of playing junior varsity sports.

The judge will issue a ruling on Monday.