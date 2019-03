Mother looks for answers after son is found dead in St. Louis County jail

The mother of a young man who was found dead in the St. Louis County jail has made it her mission to make sure no other inmate dies while in custody at the facility.

Tashonda Troupe, mother of Lamar Catchings, is looking for answers regarding her son’s death.

“My son lost his life on March 1”, said Troupe. KMOV reports that Catchings had been in the jail since April 2018 on assault charges.

“He wasn’t convicted of nothing, they were just holding him here,” said Troupe.

Troupe was in disbelief when she was informed that her son had been found dead in a cell.

“I don’t know how he died, I don’t know why he died, I don’t know how long or none of that,” Troupe said.

Troupe found some answers regarding her son’s death thanks to letters she received from inmates who knew Catchings.

They said that, for three weeks, he laid in a cell, sick and in pain. Now Troupe says she questions the level of medical care her son received prior to his death.

“The letter states that my son didn’t eat, he didn’t come out of his cell basically,” Troupe said.

According to jail officials, the case is still under investigation. Authorities are waiting for results of Catchings’ autopsy but say there are no signs of foul play or suicide.

Catchings is the third inmate to die in the St. Louis County Jail in 2019.

Catchings’ family started a fundraiser to conduct their own private autopsy, which can be found in the following link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/248916556058070/248921009390958/