Mother of mail-bomb suspect asks leaders to tone down violent rhetoric

The mother of the Florida man accused of mailing 15 pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump said her son has suffered from mental illness for a long time.
In a letter sent to ABC News, Madeline Sayoc, mother of Cesar Sayoc, said: “My son has been ill for a long time and my family and I have tried, over and over again, without success to urge him to get the help he needs.
Cesar Sayoc was arrested and charged last week with mailing the devices to former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and other high-profile Democrats. None of the devices exploded and no one was injured.
In her letter, Madeline Sayoc also urged Republican leaders, including the president, to tone down rhetoric that could incite violence.
“Our political leaders, like our President Donald Trump, need to recognize that there are many sick people in this country who take their rhetoric and words of ‘War with the Media’ and ‘War with the Democrats’ to heart,” Madeline Says wrote.
She also wrote that she did not raise her son this way.
“While I have not lived with my son for 35 years or even heard from him in over four years, I cannot express how deeply hurt, sad, shocked and confused I am to hear that my son may have caused so many people to be put in fear for their safety,” she wrote, according to excerpts ABC published on Sunday. “This is not how I raised him or my children.”
Ronald Lowy, a lawyer for Madeline Sayoc, confirmed the authenticity of the letter.
Madre de sospechoso de bombas por correo pide a líderes que atenúen retórica violenta
La madre del hombre de Florida acusado de enviar 15 bombas de tubo a destacados demócratas y críticos del presidente Donald Trump, dijo que su hijo ha sufrido una enfermedad mental durante mucho tiempo.
En una carta enviada a ABC News, Madeline Sayoc, madre de Cesar Sayoc, dijo: “Mi hijo ha estado enfermo durante mucho tiempo y mi familia y yo hemos intentado, una y otra vez, sin éxito, instarlo a que obtenga la ayuda que necesita”.
Cesar Sayoc fue arrestado y acusado la semana pasada de enviar los dispositivos al ex presidente Barack Obama, Bill y Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden y otros demócratas de alto perfil. Ninguno de los dispositivos explotó y nadie resultó herido.
En su carta, Madeline Sayoc también instó a los líderes republicanos, incluido el presidente, a reducir la retórica que podría incitar a la violencia.
“Nuestros líderes políticos, como nuestro presidente Donald Trump, deben reconocer que hay muchas personas enfermas en este país que toman en serio su retórica y las palabras de ‘Guerra con los medios’ y ‘Guerra con los demócratas'”, escribió Madeline.
Ella también escribió que ella no crió a su hijo de esta manera.
“Si bien no he vivido con mi hijo durante 35 años ni he oído de él en más de cuatro años, no puedo expresar cuán profundamente herida, triste, conmocionada y confundida estoy al escuchar que mi hijo puede haber causado que muchas personas sean puestas en peligro. Que teman por su seguridad”, escribió, de acuerdo con extractos publicados por ABC el domingo. “Así no es como lo crié él o a mis hijos”.
Ronald Lowy, abogado de Madeline Sayoc, confirmó la autenticidad de la carta.