Motorcyclist killed in crash in north St. Louis

A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon after crashing with a vehicle near the intersection of North Broadway and Athlone Avenue, officials said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police responded to a call for an accident with injuries at around 2 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Police haven’t released the man’s identity.

No injuries were reported for anyone in the other vehicle.

An accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash. The incident took place just off Interstate 70 near O’Fallon Park.