Motorist shoots woman in road rage incident

An angry motorist that was cut off in traffic early Thursday fired several shots at the other car, injuring a woman, according to authorities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that the 44-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of North Kingshighway. The area is near Interstate 70, in the city’s Mark Twain neighborhood.

The man who fired the shots was driving a light-blue Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. He escaped the scene and police have made no arrests.

The victim, who was in the car with a man, was rushed to a hospital where she was stabilized. Her medican condition has not yet been released.

According to the police, the incident began when the victim’s car was heading north on Kingshighway approaching Bircher Avenue. Her vehicle swerved inadvertently and cut off the shooter’s car, who fired multiple shots at the woman.

Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He wore a white T-shirt, had medium-brown complexion and a tattoo on his left arm.