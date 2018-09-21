Motorist shoots woman in road rage incident

An angry motorist that was cut off in traffic early Thursday fired several shots at the other car, injuring a woman, according to authorities.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that the 44-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of North Kingshighway. The area is near Interstate 70, in the city’s Mark Twain neighborhood.
The man who fired the shots was driving a light-blue Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. He escaped the scene and police have made no arrests.
The victim, who was in the car with a man, was rushed to a hospital where she was stabilized. Her medican condition has not yet been released.
According to the police, the incident began when the victim’s car was heading north on Kingshighway approaching Bircher Avenue. Her vehicle swerved inadvertently and cut off the shooter’s car, who fired multiple shots at the woman.
Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He wore a white T-shirt, had medium-brown complexion and a tattoo on his left arm.
Automovilista dispara a mujer en incidente de furia en la carretera
Un automovilista enojado quien circulaba en el tráfico del jueves por la madrugada disparó varias veces contra un automóvil que se le metió, hiriendo a una mujer, según las autoridades.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que la víctima de 44 años recibió un disparo en el abdomen alrededor de las 12:40 a.m. del jueves en la cuadra 4500 de North Kingshighway. El área está cerca de la Interestatal 70, en el barrio Mark Twain de la ciudad.
El hombre que disparó iba conduciendo un Chevrolet Impala azul claro o Malibu. Él escapó de la escena y la policía no ha hecho ningún arresto.
La víctima, que estaba en el automóvil con un hombre, fue trasladada a un hospital donde fue estabilizada. Su condición médica no ha sido liberada.
Según la policía, el incidente comenzó cuando el automóvil de la víctima se dirigía hacia el norte en Kingshighway, acercándose a Bircher Avenue. Su vehículo se desvió inadvertidamente y se le metió al auto del tirador, quien disparó varias veces a la mujer.
La policía describió al tirador como un hombre de unos veintitantos años con rastas hasta los hombros. Vestía una camiseta blanca, tenía la tez morena y un tatuaje en el brazo izquierdo.