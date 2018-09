Mounting backlash from police and aldermen to “exclusion list”; circuit attorney and police chief meet

The St. Louis Police Union said it wants to keep the list of 28 officers that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced last week from becoming public.

The names of these police officers has come to be known as the “exclusion list” and a lawsuit is expected to be filed by the union this week.

St. Louis Police Officers Association President Jeff Roorda said that the lawsuit could be filed as early as Wednesday. According to KMOV, Roorda said his organization wants to keep the list from going public and ruining an officer’s reputation or career.

Meanwhile, Police Chief John Hayden and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner met Tuesday to talk about the list.

They released a statement through the St. Louis public safety director, Jimmie Edwards.

“They agreed that issues concerning a St. Louis Police Officer’s credibility shall continue to be reviewed on a case by case basis.”

The move by Gardner’s office has been met with backlash from several fronts, both local and statewide.

While visiting St. Louis, Missouri Governor Mike Parson spoke about the topic and raised concerns about the impact on crime victims.

“Are you taking away their rights as victims as to whether you’re going to prosecute or what you’re going to do? I think that’s beyond the scope of what her job would be,” Parson said.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro, a member of the Board of Aldermen’s Public Safety Committee, also criticized Gardner and said he would like to get answers from her office.

“To blankly say, ’28 police officers,’ it could have ramifications going back years,” Vaccaro said. “Then [someone could say] I’m coming back, I want another trial, and I’m going to sue the city and say if you knew that officer was bad then why did that happen?’”

Mayor Lyda Krewson spoke about the controversy on Saturday. “The way to handle this is between the Circuit Attorney and the police department. I think the drama of it is a disservice to our residents,” the mayor said.