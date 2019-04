Mueller report outlines possible Trump obstruction

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election detailed scenarios in which President Donald Trump attempted to impede the probe, raising doubts about whether Trump committed the crime of obstruction of justice.

A redacted version of the 448-page report was released on Thursday, disclosing the findings of a 22-month investigation into possible collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia.

The report says it did not find sufficient evidence of collusion and did not make a conclusion on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice, but it did not exonerate him either.

Reuters informs that what the report did include was fresh details of how the Republican president tried to force Mueller’s ouster, directed members of his administration to publicly vouch for his innocence and dangled a pardon to a former aide to try to prevent him from cooperating with the special counsel.

Barr gave a press conference early Thursday, where he walked offstage after a reporter asked him the question of why he was spinning the report in Trump’s favor.

Staff from news outlets continue to publish information on the report as they read it.