Mueller report will be released within a week, says attorney general

Attorney General William Barr told lawmakers on Tuesday that it is his intention release a redacted version of the Mueller report “within a week”.
Barr was repeatedly challenged by Democrats during a congressional hearing, who raised suspicions that he may have misrepresented Mueller’s report to paint president Donald Trump in a better light.
The Mueller report concluded two years of investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Barr said at his first appearance before Congress since receiving the report: “Within a week I will be in position to release that report to the public and then I will engage with the chairmen of both judiciary committees about that report, about any further requests that they have.”
Barr added: “I don’t intend at this stage to send the full unreacted report to the committee. I am relying on my own discretion to make as much public as I can.”
Reuters reports that Barr said he would be as open as possible about redactions of sensitive information when he hands over the full document.
Informe de Mueller se publicará dentro de una semana, dice fiscal general
El procurador general William Barr dijo a los legisladores el martes que es su intención lanzar una versión redactada del informe Mueller “dentro de una semana”.
Barr fue repetidamente desafiado por los demócratas durante una audiencia en el Congreso, quienes levantaron sospechas de que Barr podría haber tergiversado el informe de Mueller para pintar al presidente Donald Trump desde una perspectiva mejor.
El informe de Mueller concluyó dos años de investigación sobre la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016.
Barr dijo en su primera comparecencia ante el Congreso desde que recibió el informe: “Dentro de una semana estaré en posición de entregar ese informe al público y luego me reuniré con los presidentes de ambos comités judiciales sobre ese informe, sobre cualquier otra solicitud que haga. ellos tienen.”
Barr agregó: “No pretendo en esta etapa enviar el informe completo sin reaccionar al comité. Confío en mi propia discreción para hacer todo lo público que pueda “.
Reuters informa que Barr dijo que sería lo más abierto posible sobre las redacciones de información confidencial cuando entregue el documento completo.