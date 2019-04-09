Mueller report will be released within a week, says attorney general

Attorney General William Barr told lawmakers on Tuesday that it is his intention release a redacted version of the Mueller report “within a week”.

Barr was repeatedly challenged by Democrats during a congressional hearing, who raised suspicions that he may have misrepresented Mueller’s report to paint president Donald Trump in a better light.

The Mueller report concluded two years of investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Barr said at his first appearance before Congress since receiving the report: “Within a week I will be in position to release that report to the public and then I will engage with the chairmen of both judiciary committees about that report, about any further requests that they have.”

Barr added: “I don’t intend at this stage to send the full unreacted report to the committee. I am relying on my own discretion to make as much public as I can.”

Reuters reports that Barr said he would be as open as possible about redactions of sensitive information when he hands over the full document.



