Mueller says Manafort violated plea agreement by lying to FBI

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort lied repeatedly to the FBI, violating a plea agreement he had struck with the Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort could face severe punishment for his conviction in August as the Special Counsel is recommending that Manafort receive no credit to reduce his prison sentence.

He is also facing a separate guilty plea in the District of Columbia, for which he could spend up to ten years in prison, unless he is pardoned by President Donald Trump.

“The government will file a detailed sentencing submission… that sets forth the nature of the defendant’s crimes and lies, including those after signing the plea agreement herein,” prosecutors said in a brief court filing late Monday.

“As the defendant has breached the plea agreement, there is no reason to delay his sentencing,” they added.

USA Today informs that Manafort was convicted on eight counts of financial fraud in a trial in August during which the jury deadlocked on 10 other counts. Those undecided counts were dismissed.

After signing a deal to cooperate with Mueller’s team in September, Manafort met with prosecutors, which authorities hoped would benefit the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

“A breach (in the plea agreement) relieves the government of any obligations it has under the agreement, including its agreement to a reduction in the sentencing guidelines for acceptance of responsibility, but leaves intact all the obligations of the defendant as well as his guilty pleas,” prosecutors said in court documents.