Mueller says Michael Flynn “substantially” aided Russia probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office said on Tuesday that president Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn provided “substantial” cooperation with its investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In a court filing, Mueller’s office said Flynn assisted with the investigation “concerning links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign.”

Flynn also provided “firsthand information about the content and context of interactions between the transition team and Russian government officials,” said the filing.

Reuters reports that Mueller’s office has asked a federal judge not to sentence Flynn to prison, citing 19 interviews provided by the former Trump staffer to Mueller and other federal prosecutors.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. He will be sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Dec. 18.

He is so far the only member of Trump’s administration to plead guilty to a crime uncovered during Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.