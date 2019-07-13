Mueller testimony will be delayed by a week

Lawmakers of two House committees will delay former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testimony for one week to allow questioning him for a longer period of time, the committees said on Friday.

The testimony, initially planned for July 17, is now scheduled for July 24 before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

Under the new agreement, Mueller will testify before the Judiciary Committee for three hours. Following that testimony, Mueller will then a appear before the Intelligence Committee.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement: “All members —Democrats and Republicans— of both committees will have a meaningful opportunity to question the Special Counsel in public, and the American people will finally have an opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Mueller about what his investigation uncovered.”

Lawmakers started considering a delay when Judiciary Committee members saw that many of the panel’s less senior lawmakers would not get time to ask questions.

Rep. David Cicilline, a senior House Judiciary Democrat said: “Everyone on the committee wants an opportunity to examine Mr. Mueller. We have been arguing for as much time as we can get. Obviously, we want to make sure that there’s a full hearing.”

The Intelligence Committee has 22 members. The Judiciary Committee has 41 members.