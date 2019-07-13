Mueller testimony will be delayed by a week

Lawmakers of two House committees will delay former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testimony for one week to allow questioning him for a longer period of time, the committees said on Friday.
The testimony, initially planned for July 17, is now scheduled for July 24 before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees.
Under the new agreement, Mueller will testify before the Judiciary Committee for three hours. Following that testimony, Mueller will then a appear before the Intelligence Committee.
Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement: “All members —Democrats and Republicans— of both committees will have a meaningful opportunity to question the Special Counsel in public, and the American people will finally have an opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Mueller about what his investigation uncovered.”
Lawmakers started considering a delay when Judiciary Committee members saw that many of the panel’s less senior lawmakers would not get time to ask questions.
Rep. David Cicilline, a senior House Judiciary Democrat said: “Everyone on the committee wants an opportunity to examine Mr. Mueller. We have been arguing for as much time as we can get. Obviously, we want to make sure that there’s a full hearing.”
The Intelligence Committee has 22 members. The Judiciary Committee has 41 members.
Testimonio de Mueller se retrasará una semana
Los legisladores de dos comités de la Cámara de Representantes retrasarán el testimonio del ex abogado especial Robert Mueller durante una semana para permitirle interrogarlo durante un período más prolongado, dijeron los comités el viernes.
El testimonio, inicialmente previsto para el 17 de julio, ahora está programado para el 24 de julio ante el Comité Judicial de la Cámara de Representantes y los comités de inteligencia.
Bajo el nuevo acuerdo, Mueller declarará ante el Comité Judicial durante tres horas. Luego de ese testimonio, Mueller comparecerá ante el Comité de Inteligencia.
El presidente del Poder Judicial, Jerrold Nadler, y el presidente de Inteligencia, Adam Schiff, dijeron en una declaración: “Todos los miembros, los demócratas y los republicanos, de ambos comités tendrán una oportunidad significativa para interrogar al Asesor Especial en público, y el pueblo estadounidense finalmente tendrá la oportunidad de escuchar directamente” del señor Mueller sobre lo que descubrió su investigación “.
Los legisladores comenzaron a considerar una demora cuando los miembros del Comité Judicial vieron que muchos de los legisladores menos veteranos del panel no tendrían tiempo para hacer preguntas.
El representante David Cicilline, un importante demócrata del Poder Judicial de la Cámara, dijo: “Todos en el comité quieren una oportunidad para examinar al Sr. Mueller. Hemos estado discutiendo por el mayor tiempo posible. Obviamente, queremos asegurarnos de que haya una audiencia completa “.
El Comité de Inteligencia tiene 22 miembros. El Comité Judicial tiene 41 miembros.