Murder suspect surrenders after 5-hour standoff with St. Louis police

A five-hour standoff with a Washington State murder suspect hiding in a Tower Grove South home ended after US Marshalls enlisted the help of St. Louis Police and SWAT to assist with the tense situation that took place in the 3900 block of Utah Street, just after 10 am Friday. Negotiators were able to peacefully end the standoff just after 3 pm.

Fox 2 reports that US Marshalls believed the 27-year-old murder suspect was hiding in the neighborhood. He is wanted on first-degree murder charges from Washington State. The man shot at a tactical unit and inside the home during the standoff.

The local news source reports that a military-style rifle and a handgun were found after officers entered the home. There were also two people inside the home during the standoff. It’s still unclear what their role in the situation was.

Richland Police in Washington identified the suspect captured in St. Louis. They tweeted, “Kyle Johnson-Clark was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri after a brief standoff. Johnson-Clark was wanted for his alleged role in the murder of Daniel Rice on 5/3/19 in the 1600 block of Jadwin Ave. in Richland. Johnson-Clark had an active warrant for Murder 1 in Benton Co.”