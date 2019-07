Murder suspects escape jail, crash in St. Louis County

Two federal inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County Jail on Monday carjacked a man before being chased by police and crashing in St. Louis County, according to authorities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the two male inmates approached a 58-year-old man in a Troy neighborhood at around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Dunn Lane, about a mile from the jail at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was able to get out of the vehicle before the escaped inmates drove off. The man then called the police.

Police were able to track the car using the OnStar GPS tracking system, and St. Charles police began pursuing them around Interstate 70 and Zumbehl Road. The chase continued into north St. Louis County, reaching at least 100 mph, before the suspects crashed into a median at an exit at I-70 and Hanley Road, flipping the car.

One man was taken into custody at the vehicle; the other was caught after a brief foot chase.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital with injuries but were conscious and talking.