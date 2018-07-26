Museum Opens Human Rights Exhibit on Immigrant Family Separation
I AM A CHILD sparked through social media to bring separated immigrant families together
Memphis, TN, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 26, the National Civil Rights Museum will open the I AM A CHILD exhibit to shine a light on the inhumane practice of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexican border. The brainchild of creative director Paola Mendoza and photographer Kisha Bari, the display of over 30 black-and-white images of protesting children ages 3-10 peering into a camera lens evokes a visceral reaction to their sheer innocence and is a direct appeal to society’s humanity.
In June 2018, Mendoza and Bari collaborated on an artistic photo shoot on the steps of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency in New York City in response to the zero tolerance policy regarding undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexican border. With the new policy came a humanitarian crisis where children were torn from their parents and placed in detention centers thousands of miles apart.
The photos quickly went viral on social media. The National Civil Rights Museum reached out to Mendoza through Twitter, and began collaborating on a rapid response installation of the ongoing dilemma.
“There is no denying that these photos are powerful and evocative. Our collaboration with Paola Mendoza to produce the I AM A CHILD exhibition speaks to the power of social media in the fight for social change. The crisis at the border is part of a larger disconcerting problem where children’s human rights are being ignored. Through I AM A CHILD we hope to increase people’s awareness about the ongoing crisis as well as their understanding of human rights,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, the museum’s Director of Interpretation, Collections and Education.
Inspired by Ernest Withers iconic I AM A MAN photos, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Sanitation Workers Strike and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., children posed with “I AM A CHILD” signs in protest of family separation. I AM A CHILD is a bold call for the recognition of human rights of all children regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or immigration status. The exhibit also features excerpts from the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The exhibition opens as part of a national day of action to bring attention to the continued crisis at the border. The opening also coincides with the second deadline set for the federal government to return close to 2,000 immigrant children to their parents. On this day, a coalition of organizations called Families Belong Together will march to the Senate Hart Building to remind representatives that families deserve to be free together.
“A child is a child no matter what country they were born in. A child is a child even when they cross the border. A child’s desire to stay with their parents is a human right. In homage to the iconic I AM A MAN photo, I am proud to present I AM A CHILD,” Mendoza posted on Instagram. She was also the co-founder and artistic director for the Women’s March in Washington, DC in January 2017.
Exhibit photographer Bari posted on Instagram, “These are desperate families that feel so unsafe in their country that they have no choice but to risk their lives and leave their home behind. Being a refugee is not a choice. Children in this situation have less of a choice. Imagine yourself in this position.”
The exhibition is showing through December 2018 on the second floor of the Legacy Building. The hashtags for the exhibit and the demonstration are #iamachild , #NCRMHowAreTheChildren and #FamiliesBelongTogether. Social media shares and posts are encouraged. For more information, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.
Museo inaugura exhibición de derechos humanos sobre la separación familiar de inmigrantes
I AM A CHILD se encendió a través de las redes sociales para unir a las familias de inmigrantes separados
Memphis, TN, 24 de julio de 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – El 26 de julio, el Museo Nacional de Derechos Civiles abrirá la exposición I AM A CHILD para arrojar luz sobre la práctica inhumana de separar a los niños inmigrantes de sus padres en los Estados Unidos. Frontera mexicana Creada por la directora creativa Paola Mendoza y la fotógrafa Kisha Bari, la exhibición de más de 30 imágenes en blanco y negro de niños de 3 a 10 años que protesta mirando la lente de una cámara evoca una reacción visceral a su pura inocencia y es un atractivo directo para la sociedad humanidad.
En junio de 2018, Mendoza y Bari colaboraron en una sesión fotográfica artística en los escalones de la Agencia de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas en la ciudad de Nueva York en respuesta a la política de tolerancia cero con respecto a los inmigrantes indocumentados que cruzan la frontera de México. Con la nueva política surgió una crisis humanitaria donde los niños fueron arrancados de sus padres y colocados en centros de detención a miles de kilómetros de distancia.
Las fotos se volvieron virales rápidamente en las redes sociales. El Museo Nacional de Derechos Civiles se acercó a Mendoza a través de Twitter y comenzó a colaborar en una instalación de respuesta rápida al dilema en curso.
“No se puede negar que estas fotos son poderosas y evocadoras. Nuestra colaboración con Paola Mendoza para producir la exposición I AM A CHILD habla del poder de las redes sociales en la lucha por el cambio social. La crisis en la frontera es parte de un problema mayor y desconcertante en el que se ignoran los derechos humanos de los niños. A través de I AM A CHILD esperamos aumentar la conciencia de la gente sobre la crisis en curso, así como su comprensión de los derechos humanos “, dijo la Dra. Noelle Trent, directora de interpretación, colecciones y educación del museo.
Inspirado en las icónicas fotos de I am a man, de Ernest Withers, así como en el 50 aniversario de la huelga de trabajadores de saneamiento y el asesinato del Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., los niños posaron con signos de “YO SOY UN NIÑO” en protesta por la separación familiar . I AM A CHILD es un llamamiento audaz para el reconocimiento de los derechos humanos de todos los niños independientemente de su raza, sexo, religión, orientación sexual o estado migratorio. La exhibición también presenta extractos de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas.
La exposición se abre como parte de un día nacional de acción para llamar la atención sobre la crisis continua en la frontera. La apertura también coincide con el segundo plazo establecido para que el gobierno federal regrese cerca de 2,000 niños inmigrantes a sus padres. En este día, una coalición de organizaciones llamada Families Belong Together marchará hacia el Senate Hart Building para recordar a los representantes que las familias merecen ser libres juntas.
“Un niño es un niño sin importar en qué país nació. Un niño es un niño incluso cuando cruza la frontera. El deseo de un niño de quedarse con sus padres es un derecho humano. En homenaje a la icónica foto de I AM A MAN, me enorgullece presentar I AM A CHILD “, publicó Mendoza en Instagram. También fue cofundadora y directora artística de la Marcha de las Mujeres en Washington, DC en enero de 2017.
El fotógrafo de exposiciones Bari publicó en Instagram: “Estas son familias desesperadas que se sienten tan inseguras en su país que no tienen otra opción que arriesgar sus vidas y abandonar su hogar. Ser un refugiado no es una elección. Los niños en esta situación tienen menos de una opción. Imagínate en esta posición “.
La exposición se muestra hasta diciembre de 2018 en el segundo piso del edificio Legacy. Los hashtags para la exhibición y la demostración son #iamachild, #NCRMHowAreTheChildren y #FamiliesBelongTogether. Se recomiendan las publicaciones y los recursos compartidos en las redes sociales. Para obtener más información, visite civilrightsmuseum.org.