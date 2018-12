Myanmar court hears appeal of jailed Reuters reporters

A Myanmar court heard the appeal of two Reuters reporters sentenced to seven years in jail on charges of breaking the Official Secrets Act.

32-year-old Wa Lone and 28-year-old Kyaw She Oo were found guilty in September after a trial at a Yangon district court, prompting outcry rom diplomats and human rights advocates.

Reuters reports that lawyers for the journalists filed an appeal against the conviction in early November, citing evidence of a police set-up and lack of proof of a crime.

The lawyers of the recently named Person of the Year by TIME Magazine presented arguments for more than an hour, asking the judge, Aung Naing, to overturn the lower court’s decision and release the reporters.

Their appeal lawyer, L. Khun Ring Pan said the lower court had wrongly placed the burden of proof on the defendants and prosecutors had failed to prove the reporters gathered and collected secret information, sent information to an enemy of Man or that they had an intention to harm national security.

The court did not give a date for a decision.