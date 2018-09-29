NAFTA deal to be unveiled without Canada in it

The Trump administration is expected to release the revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement this Friday evening. However, the agreement only includes the US and Mexico, according to reports, as talks with Canada continue.

The first full-fledged trade treaty negotiated under Trump may ultimately see Canada join, but if it doesn’t, it’s unclear whether Congress would even consider approving the deal.

The New York Times reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached out to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto for help in saving the trilateral deal. The US had to file the deal this Friday in order for Peña Nieto to be able to sign it before he steps down from office on December 1.

CBS News reports that the Mexico-U.S. agreement is expected to include new terms on auto manufacturing and imports, among other issues.

At a press conference earlier this week, Trump said: “Frankly, we’re thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada. That’s the big one. We’re unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiations style of Canada.”

Trudeau fired back, saying: “Americans are finding that the negotiations are tough because Canadians are tough negotiators, as we should be.” However, according to Reuters, Trudeau still believes that “a good, fair deal is still very possible.”