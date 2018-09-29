NAFTA deal to be unveiled without Canada in it

The Trump administration is expected to release the revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement this Friday evening. However, the agreement only includes the US and Mexico, according to reports, as talks with Canada continue.
The first full-fledged trade treaty negotiated under Trump may ultimately see Canada join, but if it doesn’t, it’s unclear whether Congress would even consider approving the deal.
The New York Times reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached out to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto for help in saving the trilateral deal. The US had to file the deal this Friday in order for Peña Nieto to be able to sign it before he steps down from office on December 1.
CBS News reports that the Mexico-U.S. agreement is expected to include new terms on auto manufacturing and imports, among other issues.
At a press conference earlier this week, Trump said: “Frankly, we’re thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada. That’s the big one. We’re unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiations style of Canada.”
Trudeau fired back, saying: “Americans are finding that the negotiations are tough because Canadians are tough negotiators, as we should be.” However, according to Reuters, Trudeau still believes that “a good, fair deal is still very possible.”
Acuerdo del TLCAN se dará a conocer sin Canadá incluida
Se espera que la administración de Trump publique la versión revisada del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte este viernes por la noche. Sin embargo, el acuerdo solo incluye a EE. UU. y México, según informes, ya que continúan las conversaciones con Canadá.
El primer tratado comercial en toda regla negociado bajo Trump puede, en última instancia, ver a Canadá unirse, pero si no lo hace, no está claro si el Congreso consideraría siquiera aprobar el acuerdo.
El New York Times informó que el primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, se acercó al presidente mexicano Enrique Peña Nieto en busca de ayuda para salvar el acuerdo trilateral. Estados Unidos tuvo que presentar el acuerdo este viernes para que Peña Nieto pueda firmarlo antes de que abandone el cargo el 1 de diciembre.
CBS News informa que el acuerdo entre México y EE. UU. se espera que incluya nuevos términos sobre la fabricación de automóviles y las importaciones, entre otras cuestiones.
En una conferencia de prensa a principios de esta semana, Trump dijo: “Francamente, estamos pensando en solo gravar impuestos a los autos que vienen de Canadá. Eso es lo principal. Estamos descontentos con las negociaciones y el estilo de negociación de Canadá”.
Trudeau le respondió declarando: “Los estadounidenses están encontrando que las negociaciones son difíciles porque los canadienses son negociadores difíciles, como deberíamos ser”. Sin embargo, según Reuters, Trudeau aún cree que “un buen trato justo es todavía muy posible”.