Nancy Pelosi urges Trump staff and family to conduct “an intervention”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she wished Trump’s family or staff would conduct “an intervention” with him for the good of the country.

Pelosi’s remarks come after president Donald Trump threw a temper tantrum at a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday. Pelosi also doubled down on accusations of obstruction of justice against the president, which she said is an impeachable offense.

“Again, I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family, or his administration, or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country,” Pelosi told reporters.

Reuters reports that Pelosi accused Trump on Wednesday of a “cover-up” in regard to investigations related to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections, prompting Trump to walk out of the infrastructure meeting after just three minutes and sinking the legislation’s prospects in the process.

On Thursday, Pelosi remained on the attack, repeating her contention that Trump was incapable of working on complex legislative issues.

“I can only think that he wasn’t up to the task of figuring out the difficult choices of how to cover the cost of… the important infrastructure legislation that we had talked about three weeks before.”

While Pelosi raised the issue of obstruction, she also said that House Democrats were not yet prepared to launch formal impeachment proceedings against Trump.