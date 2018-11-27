NASA’s InSight lands on Mars

After seven months of traveling through space, the NASA InSight mission has landed on Mars. InSight sent the official “beep” to NASA to signal that it was alive and well, including a photo of the Martian surface where it landed.
INSight, or Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, will explore a part of Mars that is vastly unknown: its deep interior. InSight was launched on May 5. It will spend two years investigating the interior where the building blocks below that planet’s surface that recorded its history.
InSight traveled 301,223,981 miles at a top speed of 6,200 mph.
Lori Glaze, acting director of the Planetary Science Division in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said: “We’ve studied Mars from orbit and from the surface since 1965, learning about its weather, atmosphere, geology and surface chemistry. Now we finally will explore inside Mars and deepen our understanding of our terrestrial neighbor as NASA prepares to send human explorers deeper into the solar system.”
To make its landing possible, InSight went through “seven minutes of terror” as it is called among NASA engineers, where it slowed from 12,300 mph to 5 mph before gently landing on the surface of Mars.
InSight de la NASA aterriza en Marte
Después de siete meses de viaje por el espacio, la misión InSight de la NASA ha aterrizado en Marte. InSight envió el “pitido” oficial a la NASA para indicar que estaba vivo y en buenas condiciones, incluida una foto de la superficie marciana donde aterrizó.
INSight, o Exploración de interiores usando investigaciones sísmicas, transporte geodésico y de calor, explorará una parte de Marte que es muy desconocida: su interior profundo. InSight se lanzó el 5 de mayo. Pasará dos años investigando el interior donde los bloques de construcción debajo de la superficie de ese planeta registraron su historia.
InSight viajó 301,223,981 millas a una velocidad máxima de 6,200 mph.
Lori Glaze, directora en funciones de la División de Ciencia Planetaria en la Dirección de Misiones Científicas de la NASA, dijo: “Hemos estudiado Marte desde la órbita y desde la superficie desde 1965, aprendiendo sobre el clima, la atmósfera, la geología y la química de la superficie. Ahora finalmente exploraremos el interior de Marte y profundizaremos nuestra comprensión de nuestro vecino terrestre mientras la NASA se prepara para enviar exploradores humanos más profundamente en el sistema solar”.
Para hacer que su aterrizaje fuera posible, InSight pasó por “siete minutos de terror”, como lo llaman los ingenieros de la NASA, donde disminuyó de 12,300 mph a 5 mph antes de aterrizar suavemente en la superficie de Marte.