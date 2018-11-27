NASA’s InSight lands on Mars

After seven months of traveling through space, the NASA InSight mission has landed on Mars. InSight sent the official “beep” to NASA to signal that it was alive and well, including a photo of the Martian surface where it landed.

INSight, or Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, will explore a part of Mars that is vastly unknown: its deep interior. InSight was launched on May 5. It will spend two years investigating the interior where the building blocks below that planet’s surface that recorded its history.

InSight traveled 301,223,981 miles at a top speed of 6,200 mph.

Lori Glaze, acting director of the Planetary Science Division in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said: “We’ve studied Mars from orbit and from the surface since 1965, learning about its weather, atmosphere, geology and surface chemistry. Now we finally will explore inside Mars and deepen our understanding of our terrestrial neighbor as NASA prepares to send human explorers deeper into the solar system.”

To make its landing possible, InSight went through “seven minutes of terror” as it is called among NASA engineers, where it slowed from 12,300 mph to 5 mph before gently landing on the surface of Mars.