National Enquirer owner defends reporting on Jeff Bezos’ extramarital affair

The owner of the tabloid newspaper the National Enquirer defended his publication’s reporting on Amazon’s chief Jeff Bezos’ extramarital affair, saying the matter was lawful and defending the tabloid against accusations of “extortion and blackmail.”

On Thursday, Bezos accused American Media Inc of trying to blackmail him with the threat of publishing “intimate photos” Bezos allegedly sent to his girlfriend unless he said in public that the reporting on him was not politically motivated.

Reuters reports that the asme day that Bezos and his wife announced they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage, the National Enquirer touted it was publishing alleged intimate text messages between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a former television anchor whom he was said to be dating.

Bezos opened an investigation into the leak and his security consultant told media the leak was politically motivated.

According to Bezos and de Becker, American Media Inc proposed to withhold from publishing and distributing the intimate text and photos in exchange for a statement by Bezos acknowledging publicly that “they have no knowledge or basis for suggesting that the coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces.”