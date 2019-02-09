National Enquirer owner defends reporting on Jeff Bezos’ extramarital affair

The owner of the tabloid newspaper the National Enquirer defended his publication’s reporting on Amazon’s chief Jeff Bezos’ extramarital affair, saying the matter was lawful and defending the tabloid against accusations of “extortion and blackmail.”
On Thursday, Bezos accused American Media Inc of trying to blackmail him with the threat of publishing “intimate photos” Bezos allegedly sent to his girlfriend unless he said in public that the reporting on him was not politically motivated.
Reuters reports that the asme day that Bezos and his wife announced they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage, the National Enquirer touted it was publishing alleged intimate text messages between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a former television anchor whom he was said to be dating.
Bezos opened an investigation into the leak and his security consultant told media the leak was politically motivated.
According to Bezos and de Becker, American Media Inc proposed to withhold from publishing and distributing the intimate text and photos in exchange for a statement by Bezos acknowledging publicly that “they have no knowledge or basis for suggesting that the coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces.”
Propietario de National Enquirer defiende informes sobre romance extramarital de Jeff Bezos
El propietario del periódico sensacionalista National Enquirer defendió los informes de su publicación sobre el romance extramarital del jefe de Amazon, Jeff Bezos, y dijo que el asunto era legal y defendió al tabloide contra las acusaciones de “extorsión y chantaje”.
El jueves, Bezos acusó a American Media Inc. de intentar chantajearlo con la amenaza de publicar “fotos íntimas” que Bezos supuestamente le envió a su novia a menos que dijera en público que la información sobre él no tenía motivaciones políticas.
Reuters informa que el mismo día en que Bezos y su esposa anunciaron que se estaban divorciando después de 25 años de matrimonio, el National Enquirer dijo que publicaba supuestos mensajes de texto íntimos entre Bezos y Lauren Sanchez, una antigua presentadora de televisión con la que se decía que estaba saliendo.
Bezos abrió una investigación sobre la filtración y su asesor de seguridad dijo a los medios que la filtración tenía motivaciones políticas.
Según Bezos y de Becker, American Media Inc propuso que se abstengan de publicar y distribuir el texto íntimo y las fotos a cambio de una declaración de Bezos que reconoce públicamente que “no tienen conocimiento ni base para sugerir que la cobertura fue motivada políticamente o influida por fuerzas políticas.”