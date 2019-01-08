National security advisor contradicts Trump on Syria situation

National security advisor John Bolton told journalists on Sunday that the United States will only pull out of Syria with assurances that Turkey will not attack Kurdish allies there.
The remarks contradicted what president Donald Trump had said earlier about Syria, announcing via Twitter last month that US troops would withdraw from the country “now”, and declaring that ISIS had been defeated.
“So our boys, our young women, our men, they’re all coming back and they’re coming back now. We won, and that’s the way we want it,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.
CNN reports that since his initial announcement, Trump has extended his original 30 day time line to withdraw the troops to four months and on Sunday he told reporters, “I never said we’re doing it quickly, but we’re decimating ISIS.”
Bolton made the remarks in Jerusalem while on a four-day trip to Israel and Turkey. The White House announced last month that ISIS had been defeated in Syria and that the United States would withdraw 2,000 troops from the country.
“We don’t think the Turks ought to undertake military action that’s not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States at a minimum so they don’t endanger our troops — but also so that they meet the president’s requirement that the Syrian opposition forces that have fought with us are not endangered,” Bolton told reporters.
Asesor de seguridad nacional contradice a Trump sobre situación de Siria
El asesor de seguridad nacional John Bolton dijo a los periodistas el domingo que Estados Unidos solo se retirará de Siria con la seguridad de que Turquía no atacará a los aliados kurdos allí.
Las declaraciones contradecían lo que el presidente Donald Trump había dicho antes sobre Siria, y anunció a través de Twitter el mes pasado que las tropas estadounidenses se retirarían del país “ahora”, y declaró que ISIS había sido derrotado.
“Así que nuestros niños, nuestras mujeres jóvenes, nuestros hombres, todos están regresando y están regresando ahora. Ganamos, y así lo queremos”, dijo Trump en un video publicado en Twitter.
CNN informa que desde su anuncio inicial, Trump ha extendido su línea de tiempo original de 30 días para retirar las tropas a cuatro meses y el domingo dijo a los periodistas: “Nunca dije que lo haríamos rápidamente, pero estamos diezmando a ISIS”.
Bolton hizo las declaraciones en Jerusalén durante un viaje de cuatro días a Israel y Turquía. La Casa Blanca anunció el mes pasado que ISIS había sido derrotado en Siria y que Estados Unidos retiraría 2,000 tropas del país.
“No creemos que los turcos deban emprender acciones militares que no estén totalmente coordinadas y acordadas por los Estados Unidos como mínimo para que no pongan en peligro a nuestras tropas, sino también para que cumplan con el requisito del presidente de que las fuerzas de oposición sirias que han luchado con nosotros no estén en peligro”, dijo Bolton a los periodistas.