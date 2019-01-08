National security advisor contradicts Trump on Syria situation

National security advisor John Bolton told journalists on Sunday that the United States will only pull out of Syria with assurances that Turkey will not attack Kurdish allies there.

The remarks contradicted what president Donald Trump had said earlier about Syria, announcing via Twitter last month that US troops would withdraw from the country “now”, and declaring that ISIS had been defeated.

“So our boys, our young women, our men, they’re all coming back and they’re coming back now. We won, and that’s the way we want it,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.

CNN reports that since his initial announcement, Trump has extended his original 30 day time line to withdraw the troops to four months and on Sunday he told reporters, “I never said we’re doing it quickly, but we’re decimating ISIS.”

Bolton made the remarks in Jerusalem while on a four-day trip to Israel and Turkey. The White House announced last month that ISIS had been defeated in Syria and that the United States would withdraw 2,000 troops from the country.

“We don’t think the Turks ought to undertake military action that’s not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States at a minimum so they don’t endanger our troops — but also so that they meet the president’s requirement that the Syrian opposition forces that have fought with us are not endangered,” Bolton told reporters.