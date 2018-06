National Weather Service predicts high temperatures for St. Louis this weekend

The National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures for the St. Louis area this weekend. The agency announced 98 degrees on Friday, 96 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday.

However, once the humidity is factored in, the thermal sensation will actually be hotter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the heat advisory includes St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Jefferson County, Lincoln County, St. Charles County and Ste. Genevieve County.

Health officials are particularly worried for the heat’s impact on the elderly, the very young, those who participate in outdoor activities and those with no air conditioning in their homes. They are also advising the population not to leave pets or children inside a parked car, as temperatures inside vehicles can rise to a lethal level within minutes.

The heat advisory is from 11 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Information on area cooling centers is available at 800-427-4626 (United Way of Greater Saint Louis) or at 314-241-7668 (Cool Down Saint Louis).