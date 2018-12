NATO accuses Russia of breaking nuclear missile treaty

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has formally accused Russia of breaching the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which banned land-based nuclear missiles in Europe.

NATO foreign ministers issued a statement supporting US accusations of Russian violations. The United States has threatened to withdraw from the treaty because of Russian actions.

The BBC reports that the deal banned ground-launched medium-range missiles with a range of 500-5,500 km.

“Allies have concluded that Russia has developed and fielded a missile system, the 9M729, which violates the INF Treaty and poses significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security,” the statement by NATO foreign ministers reads.

“We strongly support the finding of the United States that Russia is in material breach of its obligations under the INF Treaty. We call on Russia to return urgently to full and verifiable compliance. It is now up to Russia to preserve the INF Treaty.”

Russia has denied its breach of the agreement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia had 60 days to return to compliance with the treaty, after which time the US would suspend its own compliance.

“During these 60 days we will still not test or produce or deploy any systems, and we’ll see what happened during this 60-day period,” he said.