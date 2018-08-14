Near drowning at St. Louis hotel as boy is pulled from pool

A 9-year-old boy nearly drowned at a Lumière hotel Sunday night, but he is fortunately expected to survive without any long-term effects as he recovers at a local hospital, said St. Louis Fire Department officials.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that firefighters and police were called to the HoteLumière at the Arch at about 7:20 a.m. Hotel staff members performed CPR on the boy, which Fire Capt. Leon Whitener said likely saved his life and prevented any long-term damage.

The boy is currently recovering, and medical staff are keeping him medically sedated. Police described the boy’s condition as critical.

“It has been shown that immediate CPR after a heart attack, drowning or any other situation where oxygen is cut off from the brain, and keeping a pulse going and the blood circulating, reduces the long term effects, like brain damage,” Whitener said.

Representatives of the hotel declined to comment on the incident. Police are investigating what happened.