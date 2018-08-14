Near drowning at St. Louis hotel as boy is pulled from pool

A 9-year-old boy nearly drowned at a Lumière hotel Sunday night, but he is fortunately expected to survive without any long-term effects as he recovers at a local hospital, said St. Louis Fire Department officials.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that firefighters and police were called to the HoteLumière at the Arch at about 7:20 a.m. Hotel staff members performed CPR on the boy, which Fire Capt. Leon Whitener said likely saved his life and prevented any long-term damage.
The boy is currently recovering, and medical staff are keeping him medically sedated. Police described the boy’s condition as critical.
“It has been shown that immediate CPR after a heart attack, drowning or any other situation where oxygen is cut off from the brain, and keeping a pulse going and the blood circulating, reduces the long term effects, like brain damage,” Whitener said.
Representatives of the hotel declined to comment on the incident. Police are investigating what happened.
Niño casi se ahoga en hotel de St. Louis; se recupera en hospital
Un niño de 9 años casi se ahogó en un hotel Lumière el domingo por la noche, pero afortunadamente se espera que sobreviva sin efectos a largo plazo mientras se recupera en un hospital local, dijeron funcionarios del Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los bomberos y la policía fueron llamados al HoteLumière en el Arco a las 7:20 am. Miembros del personal realizaron RCP con el niño, que el Capitán de Bomberos Leon Whitener dijo que probablemente le salvó la vida e impidió daño a largo plazo.
El niño se está recuperando actualmente, y el personal médico lo mantiene médicamente sedado. La policía describió la condición del niño como crítica.
“Se ha demostrado que la RCP inmediata después de un ataque cardíaco, ahogamiento o cualquier otra situación donde se corta el oxígeno del cerebro, y mantener el pulso en marcha y la circulación sanguínea, reduce los efectos a largo plazo, como daño cerebral”, dijo Whitener.
Los representantes del hotel se negaron a comentar sobre el incidente. La policía está investigando lo sucedido.