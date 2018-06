Net neutrality dead after 3-2 vote on Federal Communications Commission

The Federal Communications Commission voted Monday to scrap net neutrality at the federal level, overturning rules introduced during the Obama administration.

Net neutrality is the idea that all legal internet traffic must be treated the same by internet providers. Now that it has been repealed, service providers could give faster speeds to users who pay more and restrict access to certain websites.

The repeal is a victory for the current FCC chairman Ajit Pai, who has long advocated for net neutrality to be scrapped in an effort to return the internet to the way it was before the rules took effect. Net neutrality has been advocated by almost every expert on the matter and its repeal is seen as a victory for big telecom companies.

The three votes in favor of the repeal were from Republicans. Brendan Carr and Michael O’Reilly joined Ajit Pai and defeated the two votes against its repeal by Democrats Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel.

The hope to reverse today’s decision will now be in the hands of a federal court, where net neutrality proponents are planning to sue and overturn Pai’s decision, arguing that it was arbitrary and without justification.

Meanwhile, telecoms are studying the possibility of suing states which have passed laws preserving net neutrality at the state level. These states are Oregon, Vermont and Washington. California lawmakers are also pushing through a similar law, and six governors have tried to enact net neutrality through executive orders.