New bar opens at Hotel Saint Louis’ rooftop

On Monday, Hotel Saint Louis opened Form Skybar, a 16th-floor rooftop bar that offers sweeping views of the city and delicious St. Louis food.

KMOV reports that the 2,480-square foot bar sits atop the building designed by Louis Sullivan, which features retractable windows, a rooftop pool and a menu crafted to pay tribute to ST. Louis’ international heritage.

The opening of the bar marks the completion of the $68 million dollars renovation of the hotel.

The renovation was funded by Amy and Amrit Gill of Restoration St. Louis, a couple known for their passion for revitalizing historic architecture in ST. Louis.

In an interview with the Meet St. Louis podcast team, Amy Gill said: “This is truly a St. Louis-centric bar with everything designed to be uniquely interesting and, yet, comfortable — and that applies to not only the design of the space but the drinks and food.”

Form Skybar is open from 4 p.m. until midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. It will also open early, at 11 a.m., when there’s a Cardinals game.