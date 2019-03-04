New bar opens at Hotel Saint Louis’ rooftop

On Monday, Hotel Saint Louis opened Form Skybar, a 16th-floor rooftop bar that offers sweeping views of the city and delicious St. Louis food.
KMOV reports that the 2,480-square foot bar sits atop the building designed by Louis Sullivan, which features retractable windows, a rooftop pool and a menu crafted to pay tribute to ST. Louis’ international heritage.
The opening of the bar marks the completion of the $68 million dollars renovation of the hotel.
The renovation was funded by Amy and Amrit Gill of Restoration St. Louis, a couple known for their passion for revitalizing historic architecture in ST. Louis.
In an interview with the Meet St. Louis podcast team, Amy Gill said: “This is truly a St. Louis-centric bar with everything designed to be uniquely interesting and, yet, comfortable — and that applies to not only the design of the space but the drinks and food.”
Form Skybar is open from 4 p.m. until midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. It will also open early, at 11 a.m., when there’s a Cardinals game.
Nuevo bar abre en azotea de Hotel Saint Louis
El lunes, el Hotel Saint Louis abrió Form Skybar, un bar de azotea en el piso 16 que ofrece vistas panorámicas de la ciudad y deliciosa comida de San Luis.
KMOV informa que el bar de 2,480 pies cuadrados se encuentra sobre el edificio diseñado por Louis Sullivan, que cuenta con ventanas retráctiles, una piscina en la azotea y un menú creado para rendir homenaje a ST. La herencia internacional de Luis.
La apertura del bar marca la finalización de la renovación del hotel por $68 millones de dólares.
La renovación fue financiada por Amy y Amrit Gill, de Restoration St. Louis, una pareja conocida por su pasión por revitalizar la arquitectura histórica en ST. Louis
En una entrevista con el equipo de podcast de Meet St. Louis, Amy Gill dijo: “Esta es verdaderamente una barra centrada en St. Louis, con todo diseñado para ser especialmente interesante y, sin embargo, cómodo, y eso se aplica no solo al diseño del espacio sino también a las bebidas y la comida”.
El formulario Skybar está abierto desde las 4 p.m. hasta la medianoche, de domingo a jueves, y desde las 4 de la tarde a 2 a.m. viernes y sábado. También se abrirá temprano, a las 11 a.m., cuando haya juego de los Cardenales.