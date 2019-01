New documents link Huawei to suspected companies in Iran, Syria

The U.S. case against the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies, arrested in Canada last month, centers on the company’s suspected ties to two obscure companies.

Reuters reports that one of the companies is a telecom equipment seller that operated in Tehran, while the other is that firm’s owner, a holding company registered in Mauritius.

According to U.S. authorities, CFO Meng Wanzhou deceived international banks into clearing transactions with Iran by claiming the two companies were independent of Huawei, when in fact Huawei controlled them. The Chinese company maintains the two are independent: equipment seller Skycom Tech Co Las and shell company Canicula Holdings Ltd.

But now new documents uncovered by Reuters in Iran and Syria show that Huawei is more closely linked to both firms than previously known.

According to an article published on Tuesday by the news media outlet, “the documents reveal that a high-level Huawei executive appears to have been appointed Skycom’s Iran manager. They also show that at least three Chinese-named individuals had signing rights for both Huawei and Skycom bank accounts in Iran.”

These previously unreported ties between Huawei and the two companies could damage Meng’s case. Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, and she is currently being held on house arrest by Canadian authorities, while Washington tries to extradite her.