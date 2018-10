New Mexican administration plans to move Mexico’s federal government out of the capital

The new Mexican administration led by leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, scheduled to take power on Dec. 1, is planning to move several departments of the federal government out of the country’s capital, Mexico City.

With 700,000 government employees in the capital, many with families, the plan could see 2.7 million people making the exodus from the metropolitan area of Mexico City and into different states across the country. However, that is a liberal estimate, as it is unlikely that every employee will be able to follow their jobs.

The plan has been welcomed by states and cities receiving the departments, but civil servants residing in Mexico City have expressed their frustration at having to make an impossible choice: either uproot their lives and follow their employment, or stay in Mexico City and be left unemployed in a struggling economy.

According to López Obrador’s reasoning, the country’s “exacerbated centralism” – with “practically the entire federal government” and many major businesses in Mexico City – has led to overpopulation in the capital while smaller cities remain underdeveloped.

British newspaper The Guardian notes that while decentralization could have a positive effect on cities receiving the federal departments, as benefits could range from real estate development to business tourism, the move is also expected to have a high price tag, with one estimate calculating federal government expenditure of 140 billion pesos over the six years that the plan is expected to take. But according to some experts, the benefits far outweigh the cost as also the country’s capital would benefit as fewer people means fewer emissions in one of the most populated cities on Earth. Manuel Ordorica Mellado, a demography researcher at El Colegio de México told the Guardian: “It’s not going to be easy for so many people to leave their jobs, but from my point of view, it’s necessary. There’s really no other option.”