New migrant caravan headed to the US; Trump threatens to cut foreign aid to Honduras

A new migrant caravan is heading to the United States, and president Donald Trump has already weighed oil on the matter, threatening to cut foreign aid to Honduras if the group of migrants isn’t brought back to the Central American country.

The caravan formed in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula on Saturday, and crossed into Guatemala on Monday.

In Guatemala, one of the caravan’s coordinators was detained by the government, but the rest of the members continued their way north.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Honduras warned of the dangers of the journey and noted that the United States would enforce its immigration laws. Mexico’s foreign ministry released a statement noting that travelers should consult its migration laws before trying to enter, CNN reports.

The statement said: “Please bear in mind that current legislation does not permit entry into Mexico if requirements to travel to a neighboring country have not been met. To avoid surprises, please inform yourself before starting out.”

On Tuesday morning, Trump threatened to cut foreign aid to Honduras if the government doesn’t bring back the caravan.

The president tweeted: “The United States has strongly informed the president of Honduras that if the large caravan of people heading to the US is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!”

At a later tweet, he warned that “anybody entering the United States illegally will be arrested and detained, prior to being sent back to their country!”