New NAFTA deal announced by US, Canada, and Mexico. It’s called USMCA

After the US and Canada struck a last-minute deal on Sunday night, the North American region was able to salvage a trilateral trade agreement. It’s called the USMCA: the US-Mexico-Canada-Agreement.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a joint statement Sunday night that, together with Mexico, they had reached a “new, modernized trade agreement.”

“USMCA will give our workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses a high-standard trade agreement that will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth in our region. It will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities for the nearly half billion people who call North America home.”

Leaders of the three countries involved are claiming the new trade is a “win” for the region and their particular countries.

In a Monday morning tweet, Trump congratulated Canada and Mexico and called it a “great deal for all three countries.” He called the USMCA “a historic transaction.”

Canadian Prime Minister said on Monday that the closing of the deal meant a “good day for Canada.”

The breakthrough in negotiations between Canada and the United States came after a weeks-long impasse and tough rhetoric, particularly from Trump and his administration. For a while, it seemed that the US would move with a bilateral trade deal with Mexico, which they had signed a few days earlier. But on Friday, the US and Mexico agreed to hold off publishing the bilateral text in the hopes that Canada would join the agreement over the weekend.