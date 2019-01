New St. Louis County council members sworn into office

Two new members of the St. Louis Council were sworn in in a ceremony which included St. Louis County leaders.

Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch now represents the 3rd district of St. Louis County and Lisa Clancy now represents the 5th district.

Fox 2 reports that Clancy promised to fight for fairness and equity and said that’s what her constituents have said they want to see. The news media outlet reports that Clancy said several people asked her if she would be siding with St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger or with the majority of the council. Clancy said she would “be forging a way” for herself and that “at the center of all that will be the people that I represent.”

Meanwhile, Fitch said fighting crime will be a top priority because he says his constituents have expressed concerns over the crime rate in the county. He also believes he will be able to work effectively with both the council and the county executive.

“If we decide we don’t agree with the executive on this particular issue, there will be things we can agree on,” said Fitch. “Let’s concentrate on the things we can agree on. Let’s make sure we’re all at the table together in coming up with solutions for St. Louis County together.”