New Trump immigration rule targets poor and could cut legal immigration in half

President Donald Trump’s administration unveiled a new immigration rule on Monday that experts say could cut legal immigration in half by denying visas and permanent residency to hundreds of people for being too poor.

The new rule was pushed by Trump’s leading aside on immigration, Stephen Miller, and will take effect on Oct. 15. Reuters reports that the rule would reject applicants for temporary or permanent visas if they fail to meet high enough income standards or if they receive public assistance such as welfare, food stamps, public housing or Medicaid.

The rule has been denounced by experts and advocacy groups as racially motivated. The National Immigration Law Center said it would file a lawsuit to stop it from taking effect. Also, the state attorneys general of California and New York threatened to sue.

Charles Wheeler of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network said:; “The Trump administration is trying to bypass Congress and implement its own merit based-immigration system. It’s really a backdoor way of prohibiting low-income people from immigrating.”

The government estimates that the status of 382,000 immigrants could be immediately reviewed on those grounds, but immigrant advocates fear the real number could be much higher and extend to millions of people who apply for American visas at consulates around the world.