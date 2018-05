New viral audio makes people debate if they hear “Laurel” or “Yanny”

A viral audio was widely shared on social media on Wednesday, as people debated whether they heard “Laurel” or “Yanny”, with several linguists weighing in to provide explanations as to why different people may hear different things.

In just a few hours, the internet became engulfed in what echoed that famous dress and what colors it was. “Was it blue and black, or white and gold” became “Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’?” for most of Wednesday on social media.

A high school student’s literature homework was where it all began. Apparently, Katie Hetzel, a Georgia freshman at Flowery Branch high school was prepping for her world literature course when she needed to learn the definition of “laurel”. She searched for the word on vocabulary.com, but when she played the pronunciation recording, she thought she was actually hearing “Yanny”.

According to experts, the reason why people may hear different things off the same recording has to do a lot with the quality of their speakers and their age. As it turns out, “Laurel” is most easily heard on speakers which have a good response to lower frequencies. Also, “Yanny” might be more easily heard by younger people, who haven’t lost some of their hearing capabilities and can still listen to higher frequencies.

However, what’s most interesting about the phenomenon is our perception of reality and how it varies from person to person. When the picture of the dress became worldwide famous for dividing people into color perceptions, experts on the matter failed to determine what made some people see it as white and gold and what made others see it as black and blue. But what they did find out is that once people had made up their minds, it was difficult to change their opinions. This may be an insight into how we perceive things in general: what we see as reality may be arbitrary, but once we decide on what that reality is, it is difficult to convince us that it is something else.