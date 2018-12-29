New Year’s Eve party in Times Square will cheer for press freedom

At the New Year’s Eve party in New York’s Times Square on Monday, reporters will be the guests of honor, in what organizers have said will be a celebration of press freedom.
Reuters reports that the decision was reached after organizers discussed 2018 being an unusually deadly year for journalists at U.S. news outlets.
The news media outlet said that two attacks in particular weighed on organizers. Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance said that one was the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for the Washington Post and U.S. resident. The other was the mass shooting in June in the newsroom of The Capital, a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, in which five employees were killed.
“Throughout the year it’s been a big issue,” Tompkins said in an interview. “Times Square itself is the ultimate agora and public space.”
Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the Times Square Alliance approached his group because of “the perception that the journalism and journalists in particular are under threat and their role is being questioned.”
Simon will welcome the New Year at the Times Square festivities, joining Mayor Bill de Blasio to launch the ball drop a minute before midnight.
Fiesta de fin de año en Times Square será dedicada a libertad de prensa
En la fiesta de Año Nuevo en el Times Square de Nueva York el lunes, los reporteros serán los invitados de honor, en lo que los organizadores han dicho que será una celebración de la libertad de prensa.
Reuters informa que se llegó a la decisión después de que los organizadores discutieron que el 2018 fue un año inusualmente mortal para los periodistas en los medios de comunicación de Estados Unidos.
El medio de comunicación de noticias dijo que dos ataques en particular pesaron sobre los organizadores. Tim Tompkins, presidente de Times Square Alliance, dijo que uno fue el asesinato de Jamal Khashoggi, un columnista saudí del Washington Post y residente de los Estados Unidos. El otro fue el tiroteo masivo en junio en la sala de redacción de The Capital, un periódico en Annapolis, Maryland, en el que murieron cinco empleados.
“A lo largo del año ha sido un gran problema”, dijo Tompkins en una entrevista. “Times Square en sí es el más grande ágora y espacio público”.
Joel Simon, director ejecutivo del Comité para la Protección de Periodistas, dijo que la Times Square Alliance se acercó a su grupo debido a “la percepción de que el periodismo y los periodistas en particular están bajo amenaza y su función está siendo cuestionada”.
Simon dará la bienvenida al Año Nuevo en las festividades de Times Square y se unirá al alcalde Bill de Blasio para lanzar la caída de la pelota un minuto antes de la medianoche.