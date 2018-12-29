New Year’s Eve party in Times Square will cheer for press freedom

At the New Year’s Eve party in New York’s Times Square on Monday, reporters will be the guests of honor, in what organizers have said will be a celebration of press freedom.

Reuters reports that the decision was reached after organizers discussed 2018 being an unusually deadly year for journalists at U.S. news outlets.

The news media outlet said that two attacks in particular weighed on organizers. Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance said that one was the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for the Washington Post and U.S. resident. The other was the mass shooting in June in the newsroom of The Capital, a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, in which five employees were killed.

“Throughout the year it’s been a big issue,” Tompkins said in an interview. “Times Square itself is the ultimate agora and public space.”

Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the Times Square Alliance approached his group because of “the perception that the journalism and journalists in particular are under threat and their role is being questioned.”

Simon will welcome the New Year at the Times Square festivities, joining Mayor Bill de Blasio to launch the ball drop a minute before midnight.