The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed on Wednesday, authored by a senior official within the Trump administration who preferred to remain nameless.

The official confirmed what many of Trump critics and supporters have suspected for a long time: that there is a group of people inside the White House trying to undermine the president’s actions. For his supporters, this is proof of the so-called deep state. For liberals, this will be some comfort that there are people working for Trump who see them for who he really is: an egocentric unfit for the presidency.

However, the author renounces both affiliations. “To be clear, ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous,” he says distancing themselves from Democrats and liberals. But he also makes it clear that there is no deep state at play here: “This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.” This “steady state” he describes as “senior officials in [Trump’s] own administration [who] are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

The op-ed paints a picture of the president that has circulated in the media before. “The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.”

The author makes arguments for the case that Trump shares as little with Republicans as he does with Democrats. “Although he was elected as a Republican, the president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people. At best, he has invoked these ideals in scripted settings. At worst, he has attacked them outright.”

The author recognizes that there have been successes during Trump’s term, such as “effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more” but that they “have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

The op-ed describes a president who constantly changes his mind, through quoting a top official who the author says complained to them recently. “There is literally no telling whether he might change his mind from one minute to the next.”

The author even claims that there have been cabinet members who have talked about invoking the 25th Amendment in order to remove the president, but they have not “anted to precipitate a constitutional crisis.”

The op-ed ends with a vow from this member of the “steady state”: “We will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”

President Trump appeared in front of cameras at the White House shortly after the piece was published and called it “gutless”. He then went on Twitter to demand that the “failing New York Times” hand over their source, arguing “National Security purposes.”