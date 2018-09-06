New York Times publishes scathing op-ed on Trump: “the root of the problem is the President’s amorality”

The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed on Wednesday, authored by a senior official within the Trump administration who preferred to remain nameless.
The official confirmed what many of Trump critics and supporters have suspected for a long time: that there is a group of people inside the White House trying to undermine the president’s actions. For his supporters, this is proof of the so-called deep state. For liberals, this will be some comfort that there are people working for Trump who see them for who he really is: an egocentric unfit for the presidency.
However, the author renounces both affiliations. “To be clear, ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous,” he says distancing themselves from Democrats and liberals. But he also makes it clear that there is no deep state at play here: “This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.” This “steady state” he describes as “senior officials in [Trump’s] own administration [who] are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”
The op-ed paints a picture of the president that has circulated in the media before. “The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.”
The author makes arguments for the case that Trump shares as little with Republicans as he does with Democrats. “Although he was elected as a Republican, the president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people. At best, he has invoked these ideals in scripted settings. At worst, he has attacked them outright.”
The author recognizes that there have been successes during Trump’s term, such as “effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more” but that they “have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”
The op-ed describes a president who constantly changes his mind, through quoting a top official who the author says complained to them recently. “There is literally no telling whether he might change his mind from one minute to the next.”
The author even claims that there have been cabinet members who have talked about invoking the 25th Amendment in order to remove the president, but they have not “anted to precipitate a constitutional crisis.”
The op-ed ends with a vow from this member of the “steady state”: “We will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”
President Trump appeared in front of cameras at the White House shortly after the piece was published and called it “gutless”. He then went on Twitter to demand that the “failing New York Times” hand over their source, arguing “National Security purposes.”
New York Times publica mordaz columna de opinión sobre Trump: “la raíz del problema es la amoralidad del presidente”
The New York Times publicó un artículo de opinión anónimo el miércoles, escrito por un alto funcionario dentro de la administración Trump que prefirió permanecer anónimo.
El funcionario confirmó lo que muchos de los críticos y simpatizantes de Trump han sospechado durante mucho tiempo: que hay un grupo de personas dentro de la Casa Blanca que intenta socavar las acciones del presidente. Para sus seguidores, esta es una prueba del llamado estado profundo. Para los liberales, será un consuelo que haya gente trabajando para Trump que lo vea por lo que realmente es: un egocéntrico no apto para la presidencia.
Sin embargo, el autor renuncia a ambas afiliaciones. “Para ser claros, la nuestra no es la ‘resistencia’ popular de la izquierda. Queremos que la administración tenga éxito y creemos que muchas de sus políticas ya han hecho que Estados Unidos sea más seguro y más próspero”, dice, alejándose de los demócratas y los liberales. Pero también deja en claro que aquí no hay un estado profundo en juego: “Este no es el trabajo del llamado estado profundo. Es el trabajo del estado constante”. Este “estado estable” lo describe como un grupo de “altos funcionarios de la propia administración [de Trump] [que] están trabajando diligentemente desde adentro para frustrar partes de su agenda y sus peores inclinaciones”.
El artículo de opinión pinta una imagen del presidente que ha circulado en los medios antes. “La raíz del problema es la amoralidad del presidente. Cualquiera que trabaje con él sabe que no está amarrado a ningún primer principio discernible que guíe su toma de decisiones”.
El autor presenta argumentos para el caso de que Trump comparte tan poco con los republicanos como lo hace con los demócratas. “Aunque fue elegido como republicano, el presidente muestra poca afinidad por los ideales defendidos desde hace tiempo por los conservadores: mentes libres, mercados libres y personas libres. En el mejor de los casos, ha invocado estos ideales en entornos con guiones. En el peor de los casos, los ha atacado rotundamente”.
El autor reconoce que ha habido éxitos durante el mandato de Trump, como “desregulación efectiva, reforma tributaria histórica, un ejército más robusto y más”, pero que “han llegado a pesar, no a causa del estilo de liderazgo del presidente, que es impetuoso, adversarial, insignificante e ineficaz”.
El artículo de opinión describe a un presidente que cambia constantemente de opinión al citar a un alto funcionario con quien el autor dice que se quejó recientemente. “Literalmente no se sabe si podría cambiar de opinión de un minuto a otro”.
El autor incluso afirma que ha habido miembros del gabinete que han hablado de invocar la Enmienda 25 para remover al presidente, pero que no lo han hecho para evitar “precipitar una crisis constitucional”.
El artículo de opinión finaliza con un juramento de este miembro del “estado estable”: “Haremos lo que podamos para dirigir a la administración en la dirección correcta hasta que, de una forma u otra, se acabe”.
El presidente Trump apareció frente a las cámaras de la Casa Blanca poco después de que se publicara la pieza y la llamó “sin agallas”. Luego pasó a Twitter para exigir que el “fallido New York Times” entregue su fuente, argumentando “propósitos de seguridad nacional”.