New Zealand parliament votes 199-1 to ban assault weapons

After weeks of New Zealand’s first mass shooting, the country’s parliament voted 199-1 on Wednesday to ban most semiautomatic weapons and assault rifles in the country.

“New Zealand stands apart in its widespread availability of weapons of such destructive nature and force,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament on Wednesday, according to information published by the Guardian. “Today that anomaly ends.”

Vox reports that the bill only needs royal assent from the governor general to become law. But the assent is considered largely a formality.

The measure also includes a buyback program, through which New Zealanders will be able to get rid of the now-outlawed weapons.

The voting came after last month’s mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a white supremacist killed 50 people.

Ardern has promised further changes, describing the current measure as the “first tranche” of reforms to New Zealand’s gun laws.

The news has been used to contrast New Zealand’s swift response to that of the United States, which after dozens of mass shootings has yet to implement any major gun reform. But, as Vox reports, the gun lobby in the US, particularly the National Rifle Association, is a distinctly American factor that makes change much more difficult here.